A woman in her 60s with coronavirus symptoms had to wait for more than six hours to get a bed in a private hospital in Nicaragua. It is not an isolated case. Every day outside the hospitals there are rows of Nicaraguans who are looking for information on their admitted relatives. Family members who entered with symptoms of Covid-19: cough, shortness of breath, fever.

The public and private hospitals of the country attend more and more cases of Covid-19, affecting its normal operation and having to reschedule medical appointments, suspend surgeries and make office changes, some improvised, to expand other rooms to serve patients with Covid symptoms. -19.

In the Military Hospital, campaign houses were set up outside the building to serve people, in Mount Spain medical sources have filtered that at least 20 patients with suspected Covid-19 and several infected doctors have been admitted, in Sermesa the appointments have been rescheduled, while the Hospital España, in Chinandega, several rooms are urgently expanded to receive more Covid-19 patients because the one intended for this is already saturated.

In the Nicaraguan German Hospital the specialties are working “at medium gas” and Surgery remains suspended indefinitely, this in order to expand the capacity of care in suspected and confirmed cases of Covid-19, doctors from that hospital confided and people that this Tuesday came hoping to be treated and it was not possible by the same measure.

El Alemán Nicaragüense is one of the 19 hospitals selected by the authorities of the Ministry of Health (Minsa) to treat patients with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 and according to medical sources there are more than 90 interned people, whose relatives arrive every morning. to gate 2 to receive information on your health.

Dr. Javier Núñez, vice president of the Nicaraguan Medical Association, explained that the current situation in hospital centers corresponds to the beginning of their collapse due to the massive contagion with the virus, and recalled that six weeks ago the Association warned of such a situation if at the level state preventive measures were not put in place, because the contagions were unavoidable but without the health system being saturated.

What are we seeing right now? The ascending phase of infections, which will give us a series of contaminated Nicaraguans and who will require specialized medical attention. This means that we are already reaching the saturation of the medical system, where hospitals are going to be crowded and are not going to have the capacity to be able to provide care, and that was what we wanted to foresee: that the contagion would occur but in a controlled way, slow, “said Núñez.

After six days without providing information, the Ministry of Health appeared on Tuesday offering a weekly report in which it stated that in one week there have been three deaths from coronavirus and nine more positive cases, so the figure would remain in 25 registered cases and eight deaths.

So it was this Monday morning outside the Military hospital. LAPRENSA / NETWORK TAKING

Reality contradicts official figures

The official information has been denied by independent doctors who, risking their lives, are attending to the avalanche of patients with symptoms of Covid-19 in public and private hospitals. The Nicaraguan Medical Association has assured that in the medical union alone there are more than 60 infected health workers. In addition, there are more and more Nicaraguans who report the death of their relatives due to coronaviruses and who have not been included in the Minsa statistics.

This May 11, through a statement from the Executive Directorate of Fundación Chinandega 2001, the rent of the San Marín de Porres hospital, owned by the Foundation, was disclosed by the Asistencia Médica de Occidente S.A. (Amocsa). This makes clear the need to expand the hospital infrastructure to care for suspected and confirmed Covid-19 patients in Chinandega, where several families have reported the death of relatives with symptoms of Covid-19 and who had to be buried immediately.

Until this Monday, the Citizen Observatory reported a cumulative 1,033 cases, which incorporated 16 confirmed and 16 other suspects that the Minsa kept until night, plus 1,001 suspected cases verified by the Observatory.

Unofficially, it has been known that in the Manolo Morales hospital there are some 40 suspected cases of Covid-19 and that the number could be higher, but that transfers are constantly being made to the German Nicaraguan, designated for the emergency.

Dr. Javier Núñez criticized the secrecy of the Minsa regarding the health emergency and assured that there is already community transmission, which has been denied by the country’s authorities.