Hospitals in CMN La Raza of the IMSS perform heart and liver transplants

Thanks to the altruism of the family of a 24-year-old man who presented brain death, the procurement of heart, liver, kidneys and corneas, Therefore, it was possible to give another chance of life to six people who were on the waiting list in the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS).

The heart was transplanted to a 37-year-old man with cardiomyopathy, in the High Specialty Medical Unit (UMAE) General Hospital of CMN La Raza.

The liver was assigned to a 35-year-old person with hepatitis at the UMAE Hospital de Especialidades of the same hospital complex.

The kidneys and corneas were sent to the UMAE Hospital de Especialidades Centro Médico Nacional Siglo XXI.

So far this year, the UMAE Hospital de Especialidades del CMN La Raza has performed five liver transplants and 14 kidney transplants from a related living donor.

For its part, the UMAE Hospital General has performed the transplants of four hearts, 16 kidneys, two livers and 56 corneas.

