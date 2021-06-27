hospitals, IMSS, Welfare, medical care, rural areas

MEXICO CITY.

At the end of the current administration, the number of hospitals in the IMSS Bienestar system will go from 80 to 200, announced President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

From San Quintín, Baja California, he said that the health centers and hospitals equipped during the covid-19 pandemic will be integrated into the Institute’s strategy that serves the rural population and the most marginalized in the country.

Now that the effect of the pandemic, infections and especially that there are fewer deaths, we are going to the original plan, that all the hospitals that were equipped and that we are finishing, and even served to treat covid patients, go to be part of the IMSS Bienestar system ”, he explained.

In 2019, the President made a tour of the 80 IMSS Bienestar hospitals in which he announced that they would be equipped.

THERE WILL BE 120 MORE HOSPITALS OF IMSS BIENESTAR

López Obrador indicated that the hospitals that they equipped in a pandemic will be integrated into the system; 200 are expected by the end of the six-year term

By the end of the current government, the number of hospitals in the IMSS Bienestar system that serve the rural population and the most marginalized in the country will go from 80 to 200, announced President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

From San Quintín, in Baja California, López Obrador announced that the health centers and hospitals that were equipped during the covid-19 pandemic will be integrated into IMSS Bienestar.

Now that the effect of the pandemic, the contagions and especially that there are fewer deaths, we are going to the original plan, that all the hospitals that were equipped and that we are finishing, and even served to care for covid patients, go to be part of the IMSS Bienestar system ”, explained López Obrador.

In 2019, the president made a tour of the 80 rural hospitals of the IMSS Bienestar, where he announced that they would be equipped, staff would be hired and the required extensions would be made.

With this work done in parallel during the care of covid patients, these health centers and hospitals will be integrated into Social Security.

Today I announce that from 80 IMSS Bienestar hospitals we will reach 200 IMSS Bienestar hospitals at the end of our government, “confirmed the president.

On a tour of Baja California, López Obrador reiterated that the personnel hired in the health emergency will not be fired / Photo: Special

He indicated that the original purpose was that this system not only be strengthened, but expanded and that all the hospitals of the public system managed by the state governments and with the Popular Insurance scheme would be rehabilitated, in terms of equipment and specialized personnel, sufficient personnel and will become part of the IMSS-Bienestar.

The Chief Executive indicated: “We are going to consolidate this IMSS-Bienestar program.

We have just equipped hospitals in La Laguna, for example, in Gómez Palacio, a huge hospital that took 10 years to finish; The same is the Hermosillo hospital, but we have to operate them with Social Security ”, said the president.

Meanwhile, Zoé Robledo, director of the IMSS, indicated that the rural hospital of San Quintín increased its offices to nine, reached a capacity of 70 beds, and will invest an additional 112 million pesos to acquire X-ray equipment, and the only tomograph that will be in hospitals of its kind.

In addition, the shelter for relatives was expanded by 30 beds and may become the best IMSS Bienestar hospital in the country.

AMU