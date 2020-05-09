From the beginning of the year until this Friday at noon, hospitalizations for severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) skyrocketed more than 600% in the country, according to data released by the Ministry of Health.

Coronavirus patient is treated in a hospital in Santo André (SP) 06/05/2020 REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli

107,895 hospitalizations were performed for SRAG – an increase of 606% over the same period last year.

In 2020, 7,780 hospitalizations for severe acute respiratory syndromes (SARS) due to the new coronavirus evolved to deaths, out of a total of 27,086 hospitalizations for Covid-19, according to data from the Ministry of Health released on Friday.

“What we have really seen is that hospitals are very stressed in terms of their ability to respond to the countless cases that they have been entering. All of these cases are considered serious and need hospitalization, some ICUs and other hospital follow-up,” he said. the deputy secretary of Health Surveillance at the Ministry of Health, Eduardo Macário, at a press conference at the Planalto Palace.

According to the ministry, Brazil recorded 751 more deaths due to coronavirus in 24 hours, reaching the total mark of 9,897, while the number of cases of the disease in the country had a daily increase of 10,222, reaching 145,328. Ministry officials estimate that the country has not yet reached the peak of contagion and deaths from Covid-19.

