SOROCABA – The increase in coronavirus cases already leads to the first records of full capacity of intensive care beds in hospitals in the interior of São Paulo. The Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of Botucatu had, this Tuesday morning, the 5th, 100% occupancy in ICU beds for the covid-19. The hospital is a reference for serious cases of the disease in 68 municipalities in the central region of the state. The board announced that it will invest its own resources – without additional government funds – to open eight more ICU beds, doubling the current capacity for severe cases of the disease.

The Botucatu HC has 54 beds for intensive treatment, including adult, coronary, pediatric and neonatal ICUs. Of these, eight were intended for the exclusive treatment of patients with coronavirus. They are beds in independent and isolated rooms, according to the protocols of the State Health Department. In addition to all covid ICU beds being full, there are another 26 positive or suspected patients admitted to the ward, with the risk of having their condition aggravated. In the past few weeks, the hospital has discharged ten patients and eight died from the covid.

According to the direction, the hospital has space reserved for another 14 beds, which would increase the capacity for 30 simultaneous patients. In order for them to be made available, the State must send respirators and release funds for the hiring of human resources. According to superintendent André Balbi, the increase in capacity is a necessary measure. “Our assistance was already preparing for a future increase in cases, and thinking about all the patients who will need to be treated during this period. I am sure that this was the best decision to be made by HC”, he said.

In Sorocaba, this Tuesday, of the 20 ICU beds at the State Hospital Adib Jatene, 19 were in use – 95% occupancy. The hospital is a reference for 32 municipalities. With the same number of beds for intensive care, Santa Casa had 45% occupancy, the same average as the three private hospitals with ICU for covid-19. The city has 159 positive cases and 23 deaths. In São José dos Campos, the occupancy of ICU beds was 45.5%, while in Ribeirão Preto, 21%.

In Baixada Santista, with 335 inpatients, the hospital capacity reached 80% of the ICU beds, according to the mayor of Santos, Paulo Alexandre Barbosa (PSDB). The nine municipalities in the region have 1,200 suspected cases and have already recorded 136 deaths from the disease. A study based on the application of rapid tests indicated that there is potential for another 23,000 people to become ill. The work showed that 60.3% of people depend exclusively on the Unified Health System (SUS) for care, which increases the concern about the risk of hospital collapse.

The Baixada Santista Development Council (Condesb), chaired by Barbosa, asked the State government to take over one of the municipal hospitals in the region and allocate at least 137 respirators to transform ICU beds into an infirmary. Santos, Praia Grande, Cubatão and Itanhaém have hospitals in this condition. In Santos, there are already 158 hospitalized patients and 18 deaths due to covid. There are still 716 confirmed cases and 300 suspects. In Praia Grande, the situation is also alarming, with 535 positive cases, 32 deaths and 27 inpatients. In Guarujá, there are 236 cases, 51 people hospitalized and 16 confirmed deaths.

