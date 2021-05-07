Hospitalized in emergency, Camila Sodi, Thalía’s niece | INSTAGRAM

According to the reports that the same actress Camila Sodi has made, from her profile in Instagram, had to be hospitalized in an emergency last Tuesday night, the famous one shared with her loyal followers the health problems she currently faces.

All this happened in the middle of promoting his new movie “The exorcism of Carmen Farías”, a feature film of the horror genre that stars alongside Juan Pablo Catañeda and Juan Carlos Colombo, which premiered just yesterday, May 5.

It was through her official Instagram account, where the talented and charismatic actress Mexican said that she had to be admitted urgently to a clinic of the Mexico City, all because of a strong intestinal infection.

This news was shared in her stories, along with a photograph in which she appears prostrate, in a room of hospital, lying on a bed and wearing a surgical gown, thus indicating that she was in patient mode.

Sodi He took advantage of the statement that he made available on the network to also thank all the medical personnel and other workers who make a hospital work perfectly, from the doctors to those who carry out the sanitation of it.

In addition, she emphasized the people who assisted and cared for her throughout the night of Tuesday, it was with this message that she made it known: “Yesterday, I spent the night in the emergency room due to an intestinal infection, I’m feeling better, thank you very much, but I want to to thank all and all the people who are dedicated to taking care of us, nurses, doctors, cleaning people in hospitals and clinics, stretchers, ambulances. Thank you for your attention, support, intelligence, dedication and containment, “he said in his entertainment piece.

A few hours later, the niece of the illustrious Thalía revealed the reason why she had stomach problems, of course she also dedicated herself to clarifying that she is already in better health and said she was grateful for all the messages of support she received from her fans.

“I love you, thank you for all your little notes. I’m at home, I’m better, and basically that happens to me as a professional greedy. So let’s rest delicious (…) I send you kisses, I’m already much better” commented on a video that he uploaded to his stories from the aforementioned snapshot application.

In the same way, the actress pointed out that, due to her stomach problems, the doctors recommended her to eat a soft diet, since food of this nature is less heavy on the stomach, at the time of digestion.

All this happened while he published a video in which he showed some kitchen products that the hospital collaborators gave him, even the beautiful Sodi even released some jokes about it.

“I already want to be good in the belly to eat all this at a picnic,” she wrote, later calling herself a “greedy”, thus giving the reason why she suffered a strong stomach infection.

It is worth mentioning that after her role in Luis Miguel, the series, where she plays Erika or Issabela Camil in real life, Sodi returns to the big screen with “El exorcismo de Carmen Farías”, a film that premieres this May 5, as we have already mentioned.

Hopefully he will recover soon, we honestly do not doubt that, since it is well known that a condition, whatever it is, gets along better and gets out of them faster if the patient in question is in good spirits, as Camila has. demonstrated.