Hospitalized in an emergency, Sammy Pérez infected, arrived badly

Hospitalized in emergency, Sammy Pérez infected, arrived badly | INSTAGRAM

Just last night it was learned that the comedian arrived very badly from his oxygenation and with a injured lung to the hospital where he is in an emergency for being infected.

The hilarious actor and comedian Sammy Pérez hospitalized in an emergency with very strong symptoms of C0VID-19.

Well known for his stakes in XHDRBZ He is very delicate according to a message that has spread on social networks and many other celebrities are already asking for prayers for him, such as Carlos Trejo the Ghostbusters.

“Sammy Pérez Reyes came to the hospital very badly with low oxygenation and a lung badly damaged by this virus, “according to the manager of the company that represents him, Erick de Paz.

We regret to inform that actor Sammy but is hospitalized due to C0VID, his health is delicate. good vibes to Sammy ”, reads the message published in his official account of Instagram.

In this same social network, many artists in Influencers are showing their support as we mentioned before, although so far there are no more details about how he is dealing with this situation, we hope that he will recover soon.

It is worth mentioning that recently Sammy Pérez had been participating in various programs and Podcasts to which he was invited to continue entertaining his beloved audience, such as in a live show of La Cotorrisa, in which he was participating as a judge in a comedy battle.

There is no doubt that Sammy will always be in the hearts of the entertainment world at least in Mexico and Latin America, surely we hope that he comes out of it and can continue to make us laugh with his distinctive personality and of course your way of communicating things to us.