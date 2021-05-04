Hospitalized !, Concern for A Family of Ten Actor | Instagram

Concern on Televisa and viewers! It has been revealed that the beloved first actor Eduardo Manzano, who is part of the cast of the famous series of Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo, A family of ten, is hospitalized.

Rumors began to spread that the 82-year-old actor had been hospitalized and was in intensive care, there were different versions about what Eduardo Manzano would be facing in the hospital.

Fortunately, his wife and family came out to talk about the health of the famous comedian from Televisa, reassuring his followers, as they assured that Manzano is in intensive care is completely false.

It may interest you: In tears Today Program, Galilea Montijo and company are moved

Whoever was part of the Los Polivoces program has been reported stable and his wife indicated that he was hospitalized due to a biliary infection, which is not the first time that it affects him. He added that Eduardo Manzano continues in the hospital to supply medicines, because the antibiotic is being placed on him through serum and that they are waiting for him to reestablish himself so that he can return home.

It may interest you: Today Program, they assure a colleague is after Raúl Araiza

We are in the hospital because he had a biliary infection and they have him on antibiotics, but he’s fine, thank God. They still cannot discharge him because the antibiotic that they are giving him only through the serum has been diagnosed by his gastroenterologist, Dr. Granados, but here he is in the room, calm, eating well and medicated, his wife Susana Manzano shared to Reform.

Eduardo Manzano Martínez, son of the first actor, shared how stable his father is that he was even allowed to be with him on his birthday, shared that the actor sang Las Mañanitas and spent a very enjoyable time with his father.

It may interest you: Today, Andrea Legarreta boasts silhouette and more from the sea

To the reassurance of Manzano’s followers, he himself intervened in the interview with his wife Susana and claimed to be “low on nuts”, always with the humor that has characterized him and with which he has conquered the hearts of Mexicans.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Fortunately, the rumors were just a scare and Don Eduardo Manzano is recovering, indicating that very soon we could see him in some new project on the screen, where he has left all his talent and many laughs.