By Nathan Layne and Maria Caspani

Apr 14 (.) – The total number of people hospitalized in New York fell for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak began, one more sign that the state may be on the cusp of its crisis, Governor Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday. .

The official said in a daily briefing that President Donald Trump had incorrectly claimed that he had full authority over when states reopened schools and businesses, but added that he did not want or did not have time to confront the president.

Cuomo said a total of 18,697 people were hospitalized in New York, compared to 18,825 the day before, in the first decline since the crisis began.

Patients newly admitted to the hospital for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, reached around 1,600 on Monday, more than 300 fewer compared to the previous day.

“We believe we are at the high point of the plateau,” Cuomo said, although he cautioned that the decline, part of a curve flattening trend over the past week, is statistically insignificant and cautioned against relaxing orders too quickly. home.

“We could lose all the progress we made in a week,” he added.

Cuomo said 778 other New Yorkers died Monday, compared to 671 the day before, marking the lowest daily death count since April 5. A total of 10,834 New York residents have died from COVID-19, almost half of the country’s total.

On Monday, Cuomo said he was teaming up with neighboring states Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island to devise strategies to relax orders to stay home, an action that seemed to upset Trump.

In a briefing on Monday, Trump claimed he had full authority over when businesses and schools would reopen, a statement that was immediately questioned by several governors on constitutional grounds.

Cuomo reiterated that he believed rapid and massive tests would be critical for people to return to work and asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to take the lead in obtaining tests.

(Report by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut, Maria Caspani and Jessica Resnick-Ault in New York, Edited in Spanish by Manuel Farías)