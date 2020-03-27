Till Lindemann, vocalist of the German band Rammstein, according to media reports, a few days ago was in a delicate state of health, since he had entered intensive therapy for contagion of coronavirus or Covid-19. The German singer is 57 years old, and although he does not fall into the most vulnerable age group, which is the third age group from 60 years old, he was admitted to intensive care.

The singer, as Bild reports, He returned to Germany on March 15 after a solo performance in Moscow, the Russian capital. On his return, he began to feel bad, and his first symptom was a high fever. Thus, he requested immediate medical attention.

In the first instance, a strong pneumonia was detected. However, he was kept under review while the test was performed to see if he had been infected with coronavirus. The results were positive.

Throughout this process, Till Lindemann of Rammstein was admitted to a hospital and quarantined, so his health has improved quite a bit and he is out of danger despite the intensive care he is in. International media, including the Germans, have come out with this news; Nevertheless, Nothing has been confirmed by Lindemann, his family, or the gang members.

As we remember, Rammstein has two dates scheduled at the Foro Sol in Mexico City. Its first announced date was for September 27, 2020, opening a second stay for the 26 of the same month. The reason was that the tickets of the first date were sold out in a matter of hours. The band is promoting with the Untiteled (or Rammstein) world tour.