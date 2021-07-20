Hospital that treats him for Covid-19 charges him 250 thousand pesos a week – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

Within hours of being informed that comedian Sammy Pérez had been intubated for complications from Covid-19, rumors of his death began to spread.

Given this, his girlfriend Zuleika, with whom he was planning to marry, denied the death of Sammy Pérez and asked for help to cover the costs of his hospitalization.

And the thing is, Sammy Pérez’s fiancee revealed that hospital expenses amount to 250 thousand pesos per week, an amount that will rise with her intubation.

Sammy Pérez: Now that he has been intubated, the expenses would rise to 80 thousand pesos a day

In statements to Channel 6 of Multimedios, Zuleika said that when Sammy Pérez entered the hospital they asked for a deposit of 30 thousand pesos.

However, the doctors warned Sammy Pérez’s family that since it is a private clinic, hospital expenses would increase with the days.

At the hospital “they gave me an approximate, more or less, of a week they told me that it was, if it was a week it was 250 thousand pesos more or less”

ZULEIKA, BRIDE OF SAMMY PÉREZ

Zuleika added that this figure will rise to approximately 80 thousand pesos, possibly a day, because Sammy Pérez had to be intubated.

Sammy Pérez’s girlfriend said that faced with such amounts of money, the family decided to ask for help through social networks.

However, he stressed that she has nothing to do with raising the money, to avoid misunderstandings with the relatives of Sammy Pérez.

Source: SDP