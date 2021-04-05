Hospital pressure grows after Easter

Several people are vaccinated at the UB Raval center this Sunday. (Photo: EFE / Quique Garcia)

Holy Week has come to an end. Now it’s time to recap and check if the measures against the coronavirus have been sufficient. The next data will be key to know if, indeed, we are on the verge of a fourth wave. Meanwhile, Spain is preparing for mass immunization with the arrival this week of more vaccines than in all of January.

The health situation in Spain after Easter shows that, although some communities report some improvement in terms of new infections, the general trend in practically the entire country is that hospital pressure and the accumulated incidence continue to increase.

The accumulated incidence increases since last March 17. This Saturday it stood at 151 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, which represents a slight decrease of almost three points compared to Thursday, although it could be due to under-reporting during holidays. These data still place Spain in a high risk situation.

With the mobility of Easter, it is foreseeable that the data will increase in the coming days, with a hospital pressure that is far from being good. According to the latest report, coronavirus patients in ICUs were 19.1%, which is a “high” risk, according to the Health traffic light.

However, there is now a key difference from previous months: there is a significant percentage of the vulnerable population immunized, which may mean a less lethal wave.

Vaccination rate

This Monday, 1,200,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus will arrive in Spain, which will be added to another batch of more than a million vaccines from the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca received last Thursday and distributed among the communities …

