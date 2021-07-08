Hospital occupancy in La Paz reaches 92%; beaches are closed and restrictions increased

LA PAZ, Baja California Sur

Hospital occupancy by Covid-19 reached 92 percent, while 800 active cases are registered, Therefore, the health authorities in the entity determined to increase the restrictions and raise the orange traffic light to critical level 5.

The State Health Safety Committee, expressed his concern at the third wave of infections experienced by the entity, for which it determined to tighten the measures that will be implemented from Thursday 08 to Thursday 15 July 2021, due to the high rate of infections, the presence of strains that are causing infections among the population.

In this way, the total closure of the municipality’s beaches, given the problem that continues to arise regarding access control and the lack of social co-responsibility in this measure.

The total closure of gyms, temples, cinemas and social rooms for all types of events that generated an agglomeration of people.

Similarly social, cultural, and sporting events are prohibited, same as him entry of minors to supermarkets and department stores where only one person per family will be allowed.

In addition, it restricts and unifies the restriction of the sale of alcohol both in restaurants, outlets, restaurants and supermarkets until 5:00 p.m. each day.

Health authorities also warned that the north of the state does not have the infrastructure to serve seriously ill from Covid-19 that require to be intubated, in case a transfer to the capital is necessary.

* brc