The following text brings together the notes made during the stay of a relative in the ISSSTE Regional Hospital October 1 during a week in which coronavirus was always present in the first warning messages, the versions of the first hospitalized, the fears of the cleaning workers, nurses, the silence of the doctors.

A week in which hospital, medical and support staff went into pre-emergency mode and accelerated recovery processes and early discharges to empty the beds and completely vacate an entire floor waiting for the probable waves of infected people by the virus.

They are the notes of those long hours, just when we entered phase 2 of the health emergency, when death in the world is becoming commonplace …

By Jacinto Rodríguez Munguía

ORA message transmitted over the loudspeaker makes its way into the silence and walks the corridors of this hospital. A woman’s voice launches a call: “Specialists in epidemiology, urgently appear on the first floor. Epidemiologists, please report to intensive care. “

It’s Sunday noon March 22 and I am on the seventh floor of the 1º de Octubre Regional Hospital, one of the bastions of the Institute of Security and Social Services for State Workers (ISSSTE).

A silence covers the corridors. A silence that begins to gain place since last Friday, when the version that they would form part of the army that would face the invisible enemy called coronavirus began to take hold among nurses and medical personnel.

Perhaps barely an hour has passed, when the voice once again haunts the patients’ dream: “Specialists in epidemiology, urgently appear on the first floor. Urgent”.

It is the first time in these five days of visiting the hospital that such a call has been heard. In other circumstances, it would be as common and normal as notices that summon stretcher-bearers, nurses, or janitors daily.

But these days are not normal. In fact, it is already abnormal to qualify as “normal” any of the days of life in a hospital.

The voice insists. “Epidemiologists, urgent to go to floor 1. Urgent” For the third time and in less than three hours, the message devours the lack of calm on this Sunday, March 22.

* * *

A few days ago, the arrival of official measures to try to mitigate the impact of viruses in the country was announced. The atmosphere has become increasingly thicker, the streets that are becoming half empty. The usual coffee does not taste the same without the usual companions.

The news overflows: images of bodies lying in the corridors of hospitals in Italy, messages from nurses in Chile begging citizens not to leave their homes and telling them that hospitals are no longer resisting sick people, that they are exhausted and the infected line up to be treated.

The epidemic, we already know which one, has shaken all humanity and robs us of our strength, breath and life. The fact is that these days reality is perceived very differently in hospitals.

The operation of Gabriela, the mother of my children Abril and Pablo, was scheduled for 3:00 pm on Wednesday March 18. The appointment was at 1:00 p.m. We arrived punctually and with the information in tow of the disaster that the virus has been leaving in its wake in China, or in Italy, France, Spain and the United States. So one pays more attention to prevention measures that are supposed to be activated in hospitals since the first cases began to be registered in Mexico.

But it’s not like that. At the first customs office, the access to the ER, located on Calle de Colector 13, only one that another policeman uses covers mouths, so worn that it has lost its shape and barely covers the lips. No gel against bacteria, no special recommendations.

On the way to the waiting room they sprayed the shape of the virus with orange spray, a route, it would be assumed, to the area of ​​care for infected patients.

That ramp with the graphic representations of the virus leads to all the common spaces of the hospital: the same path forks towards the waiting room, the emergency room, the elevators for the specialty floors, the pharmacy, the restrooms. That is, the entry route of a person infected with the coronavirus is the same one used by both patients and hospital personnel.

We await Gabriela’s call in the living room to prepare her for the operation. Human-labor relations continue their daily inertia.

Hospital staff joke about the virus. Some do take their distance, do not hug or kiss each other, but for most the coronavirus is a ghost. There is little to indicate that this hospital is getting ready for the arrival of people infected with Covid-19.

While Gabriela is being prepared, while her legs are bandaged and the first catheters are placed, one of the nurses without question releases a collection of words. You seem to feel an urgent need to share that awkward information:

“Let’s see how we are doing with this virus; Let’s see how it is ”, she says as if speaking to herself, as if the words had inadvertently escaped them. “Hopefully it goes well for us.”

Now I do ask.

“Do they already have cases in the hospital?” I say almost without intention, without hope that he will respond.

–Mmmmmhhh.

Look sideways, check that there are no other ears listening. He says in a low voice:

–They have arrived, they arrive, but they have not stayed.

–Are you treated here or transferred to another hospital?

-I dont know. We know that they arrive because suddenly there is a lot of mobilization of doctors, they call the specialists, but nothing more.

“But don’t they see them with all the other patients?”

He speaks again slowly, without looking, more attentive to the bandage than to the words:

-On the first floor. I understand that at the bottom of the first floor there are rooms for patients with the virus.

Suddenly cut the talk. A nurse approaches to report that the surgeon has arrived, that Gabriela can now be taken to the operating room. They accommodate her on a rolling bed and she is lost at the end of the corridor.

They ask me to leave that area and wait in the emergency information room.

* * *

Estimates of the time the operation would take were very conservative. From two hours maximum it was passed to seven hours. Waiting in a hospital will always last forever, however common it may seem.

The seats in this room are torture. I think that those who designed them surely took design classes at the School of the Americas, the one where they prepared the Latin American military to torture guerrillas and opponents.

Waiting in these circumstances has an additional ingredient to the natural craving to know that things went well in the operating room.

Behind the glass cabinets, the staff in charge of reporting on the health status of patients is treated with ease. The hugs, the kisses, the games do not have empacho.

Fortunately tonight, the waiting room is not crowded as on other occasions. Torture is greater when you face stories full of pain and sadness. About nine months ago, in this same room, in the middle of the morning, I heard the cry of someone who was told of the death of a loved one. This is where dreams and memories walk.

Tonight, Wednesday, March 18, there are more absences than presences. I am still waiting for information about Gabriela. Suddenly a man in his 35s appears, wearing pants, a sweatshirt and a worn mouth covering, dragging two black bags. He walks in the direction of where I am and, right next to me, he deposits those two black bags and goes to the counter of the small space where they mainly sell “junk food”.

In the next three hours, to the anguish of not having information about the result of the operation, a certain fear will be added. The man with the black bags returns and sits down in the seat next to him, barely separated from me by the black bags. He coughs and shakes his nose discreetly, but in a semi-empty room, the details are more visible.

I am not the only one to look askance at him. He receives several discreet but insistent looks of disapproval. After a while, his girlfriend approaches, hugs him, takes care of him; they kiss. When someone approaches the counter to buy, she gets up, walks, dispatches, returns; He comes back and hugs, cares for, cuddles that man who at times succumbs to sleep, so deep that not even his loud snoring wakes him up.

The ghost of the invisible virus will no longer leave me alone for a minute for the next few days.

It’s after midnight and I don’t know anything about the operation. Those in charge of providing information are about to withdraw. I tell you, you haven’t told me anything. They ask me to go to a dark office between floors 1 and 2. There they tell me that the patient, my relative, must be in recovery. They assure me that they will investigate, that everything must be fine.

I return to the waiting room. I walk and walk through the halls. I’d rather walk than sit next to the two black bags again. Five minutes later they tell me that Gabriela is already in her bed, on the 7th floor.

I take my own clear bag and walk away with a pain that spreads between the coccyx and the spine. In the elevator, a box for 10 people in which I am now the only passenger, the doors close and the ascent begins: the seven-story journey is in absolute darkness. This metal cube has no light. In my memory the image of the two black bags persists.

I end the day in one of those chair-beds for companions. It is the morning of March 19. Three weeks ago, the first case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Mexico.

* * *

Hospital life is what it is: the groans of pain reproduce and run down the corridors, where the sick who cling to a staff with bags of painkillers, vitamins, serums, antibiotics walk slowly..

Although he is slow, his step by step walk is, paradoxically, a symbol that perhaps they will soon return to life, to the outside, and at the same time a distant hope for whom walking is still a distant luxury.

Thus, more or less the hours elapse, between the coming and going of the nurses. The doctors reach the patients and they tell them fragments of their lives, their difficulties. Life is not a recipe.

Most nurses have developed a loving instinct for patients, one element, caring, necessary for recovery. Of course, this is not the case in all cases. Right here I have found that for some, the pain of patients is a nuisance, a burden that they detest.

Gabriela has been living with her caring staff for a few days now. Between healings and revisions, fragments of stories emerge.

“I, really, am afraid with this coronavirus. Well, but it is our job. What happens is that if we had the equipment and materials, but hey, we will be here for what they tell us. ”

I listen to another story carefully. The virus occupies time and hospital conversations. Increasing uncertainty is perceived. “They have already given us the order that there are no permits in the next few weeks or vacations or anything. We must all be to the call that is required. What worries me is my family. My daughter. I don’t know, sometimes I think until this happens I shouldn’t see it, but how can I stop seeing it ”.

“You know,” says the nurse, “yesterday we were given an express course on some of the measures to be taken. They will give us special teams to attend to the possible infected. But you can’t go out of those special suits all day, you can’t take them off to go to the bathroom or anything. So, from the moment you put it on until the end of your day, you cannot leave it. ”

Sometime in the early hours of Saturday, March 21, the police who guard the access to the 7th floor have discovered something unusual in the eyes of one of the doctors:

“Good evening, doctor.” What has, why that look?

–We have just been informed that we must cancel all scheduled appointments and operations if they are not urgent. We must prepare for the emergency.

Silence between the police and the doctor. In that silence, the moans of pain of some patient intersect. I can not identify what area of ​​the floor they come from.

I’ll try to sleep.

* * *

The other patient who occupied the same ward as Gabriela was discharged. It is the first time that I see an empty bed. The first two months we spent on this same floor, the available beds were occupied almost immediately.

It is Sunday, March 22 and not only are the messages over the loudspeaker unusual, the urgent calls to specialists in epidemiology. The speed with which they are discharging patients who are hospitalized is also strange.

Everything accelerates: processes, recovery, medical measures. Gabriela has gone, in a few hours, from having intravenous feeding to a liquid diet. Forecasts said that would be until Tuesday, depending on developments, but no. Only in that phase of recovery were they two to three days ahead.

Medical personnel have been ordered by the ISSSTE authorities to speed up the recovery process for patients with only one objective: if there are no adverse reactions to their procedures, discharge them as soon as possible.

In addition to leaving the 7th floor free to give shelter to infected people, it seeks to prevent internees from becoming infected. For them, as convalescents, it would be a high risk.

So for Monday, the third jump is made. Gabriela goes from liquid feeding to the first solid bites. Your body is reacting better than expected. Medical attention has been unusually close.

The nursing team had an emergency meeting this afternoon with medical managers from the hospital. They were reminded that they were in a health emergency, so more sacrifice was required on their part. And they confirmed two orders: discharge the patients who are not at risk and completely vacate the 7th floor no later than Wednesday, March 25.

Medical staff meetings became common on that floor, usually more crowded with patients than with medical staff. The floor manager’s office is open all the time, in meetings with doctors, talking, reviewing documents, making paper strokes on the table.

Towards noon on Tuesday the confirmation arrives: Gabriela will be discharged on Wednesday the 25th at 10 am, just in time to reconvert the 7th floor and be ready to attend a possible wave of people infected with the coronavirus.

* * *

It is noon on Wednesday, March 25. A week after Gabriela was admitted. The hospital discharge is in process, but a signature is missing. I go to a room that could be defined as the war room of the doctors, to obtain from one of them the endorsement.

While reviewing the document, I look, for the umpteenth time, at the board that covers almost the entire south wall of the room. The board is divided into 46 squares. Each of them corresponds to the beds of the patients. There relevant data on each case and their health status are recorded. It is striking that several of them are empty. There is hardly ever room for annotations. I do a quick count: 16 blank squares.

A small group of doctors and residents share a few slices of cake. Someone’s birthday. They celebrate life in gloomy times, when death in the world is becoming commonplace.

* * *

Gabriela returned to the hospital on Tuesday, March 31 for a review. This is what he describes to me: “Access is fully controlled. One by one, patients spend 15 minutes before their appointment. They only attend to urgent cases, or as in mine, of a necessary revision that cannot be postponed ”.

The doctor who treats her welcomes the evolution of the operation. “You barely reached the operation, you were one of the last.”

Abril, who this time accompanies her mother to the medical examination, makes her description. He says he has never seen the hospital so empty. Barely 10 people, like ghosts in the hallways. Those long lines of people waiting for medicines are not appreciated in the pharmacy and those who are must keep the distance marked by red circles on the floor. There are hardly one or two people in the ER.

More logistics staff wandering around the hospital in red vests, which are activated in cases of seismic contingencies, than patients.

People who attend the hospital are attended by security personnel at the entrances. “They are informed that, if it is not of the utmost urgency, they will be notified when the next appointment will be, almost certainly around July and August.”

The doctor’s last recommendation to April summarizes the time we live: “Except to come for a check-up, your mother could not and should not leave her house at all, at all. This is very ugly, it is going to get very ugly. ”

Editor's note: two of the three photos that appear in this chronicle do not correspond to the ISSSTE Regional Hospital October 1 and are only used for the purpose of illustrating the text.