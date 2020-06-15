The departure came after a statement was released about sexual violence to hospital staff.



. –

The Government of Guatemala dismissed the director of a hospital specialized for COVID-19 on charges of sexual and psychological harassment.

The Guatemalan Ministry of Health detailed in a press release this Saturday that the doctor Carlos Humberto Turcios Oliva was removed as « interim director » of the Hospital of Villa Nueva, and that « a complaint was also filed » with the Public Ministry (MP, Prosecutor’s Office) for his alleged participation in a case of « violence against women. »

The output of Turcios Oliva arrived a few hours after the Human Rights Ombudsman (PDH) denounced in a statement to the doctor for « sexual violence, psychological violence and violence against women « for their conduct with the personal of the hospital.

According to the PDH, the « serious complaints » against the doctor warranted his « suspension » to investigate these accusations.

The Hospital de Villa Nueva was appointed last March by the President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, as the first specialized health center in the country to treat positive cases of the new coronavirus.

The personal hospital health has denounced on at least two occasions that working conditions within the hospital they are not ideal due to the lack of human resources and equipment.

According to data from the Public Ministry, the crime of violence against women is the most committed within Guatemalan territory.

The Central American country registered its first case of COVID-19 on March 13 and since then it has recorded 8,982 confirmed infections and 351 deaths from the disease, 50 percent of deaths in the last 10 days.

At least 225 members of the personal of the Guatemalan health system have been infected by coronavirus and, according to the Ministry of Health, they have lost their lives due to COVID-19 two workers on your team.

The authorities attend to those who contract the disease in at least eight public hospitals, four of them in Guatemala City, including the Hospital from Villa Nueva.