Hospital de las Américas, Ecatepec: They enter by force by deceased relatives, they assure that the virus does not exist.

The Hospital of the Americas in Ecatepec, Estado de México has become a trend after a video that circulates on social networks where people forcibly enter the institution from deceased relatives, ensuring that the virus does not exist and this situation is an invention to rob them.

Despite the information that has been provided worldwide on the Covid-19From the recommendations of the authorities and calls for various measures to prevent further contagion, this event has unleashed all kinds of concerns among the population.

A few hours after Mexico It will be reported that 20739 confirmed cases of Covid-19, more than 15 thousand suspected cases and 1972 deaths, it is surprising that people still exist without believing in the danger of disease and that they also expose those who risk their own lives to save others.

As of May 1, 2020 there are 20,739 confirmed cases, 6,390 confirmed active, and 15,446 suspects by # COVID19. There have been 55,003 negatives, 1,972 confirmed deaths, 164 suspicious deaths and 91,188 people were studied. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/K5SlpwFHBE – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell)

May 2, 2020

The facts that have shaken Mexico

It was yesterday afternoon when dozens of people forcibly entered the Hospital of the Americas in Ecatepec, State of Mexico, demanding that the bodies of their deceased relatives be handed over to them, several of them alleging that many days had passed, their relatives were healthy and that in the hospital they had caused their deaths by injecting the virus.

The videos They are shocking, since people are seen opening the bags where the deceased patients are, looking for their relatives and without any type of protection, after attacking the health personnel and insisting that the virus does not exist and that the team of the hospital took advantage of the situation to rob them.

The protesters even took the remains for alleging that they wanted to take the whole bodies and not “in pieces”, when the protocol of the authorities prevents direct contact with people who have died from the Covid-19.

The “Hospital of the Americas” and “Ecatepec”They have become a trend in social networks due to the various videos that circulate about the events, in addition, several people ask for a curfew to be made both in the Mexico state like in the Mexico City and that the police are protected with personnel from the army or the army for the safety of all.

This happened in the #HospitalDeLasAmericas in Ecatepec, State of Mexico: a family attacked hospital staff and forcibly entered looking for a deceased relative “who entered healthy and was injected with something to kill him, because COVID does not exist.” pic.twitter.com/qpWScPbrCl – Roxxane (@yoshgawen)

May 2, 2020

It is unknown how many infections could be caused by the violent acts, it will be in the next two weeks when it will be known how many were affected.

