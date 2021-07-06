Hospital at the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome will remain open

The government of the Mexico City reported this Tuesday that the hospital will keep operating COVID that is running in the Hermanos Rodríguez Racetrack until next August, this as a preventive measure before the arrival of the summer holidays and a possible increase in cases.

Last June the government of the same town indicated that the hospital would be closed on July 15 after having started operations in mid-2020. Now, the new scheduled date is August 18.

The decision is based on the fact that the numbers of infections have remained unchanged in recent weeks.

The paddock area and the pit building house 300 beds and 35 COVID-19 response teams. According to newspaper information The financial there are currently 39 people hospitalized at the scene.

CIE, promoter of the Grand Prize of Mexico City, has maintained ticket sales considering that the race will be held on its scheduled date, October 31. However, the capacity of the event has not yet been confirmed since no show in the capital of the country is currently allowed 100 percent of the capacity.

Sources close to the organization indicate that F1 has not ruled out the idea of ​​Mexico holding one of the three sprint races.

The Mexico City Grand Prix was suspended in 2020 and his new three-year contract signed in 2019 will start in 2021, which ensures the permanence of Formula 1 until 2023.

Also read: