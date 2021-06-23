“hospital” and “cemetery”, threats to Yao

06/23/2021 9:24 AM Updated 06/23/2021 9:24 AM

After seeing the success of the challenge-fight between youtuber Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather in the United States, the Argentinian version quickly emerged.

El Chino with his streamer son, Rufus. Photo: Lesa.

CHINESE MAIDANA’S THREAT TO YAO

The 37-year-old former fighter, in an interview with another youtuber (Lesa), launched a reckless threat to Yao, who promised that “if he lost, he would leave Argentina.” A couple of weeks ago, Maidana had already declared that “he was going to fight him precisely so that he could leave the country.” And now, he showed both his fists and pulled: “Look, the left is ‘hospital’ and the right is ‘cemetery’. They are for Yao”. Tremendous.

“He challenged me and the fight came out. I fight with him for money or free. Many ask me to strip it, and then I want to strip it. I don’t know him very much. Dress like Mayweather does, something like that we’re going to do. Yes, I have more punch than Mayweather and I also know that I can get him to sleep ugly, that’s boxing. But If he gets into boxing, he has to know that it is so“said Chino.

The note, as such, was made in one of the Santa Fe towns near Maidana, which is installed in Calchaquí. From that place are two friends of youtuber Lesa and Chino’s own son (Rufus), who is a streamer and wants to get into boxing, just like his father.

El Chino put “hospital” on one fist and “cemetery” on the other. Photo: Lesa.

Maidana hasn’t fought since 2014 (when he lost his rematch to Mayweather). In 2019 he threatened to return, the rumor spread that he had lost 20 kilos to get thin but, finally that return was frustrated. Until this challenge appeared and he did not hesitate for a second to be part of it. It will be his return to the ring.

