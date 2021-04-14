Horta dismisses Jesús Mariano Angoy

04/14/2021 at 8:23 PM CEST

Roger Payró

Point and end to the brief stage of Jesús Mariano Angoy in the UA Horta. The legendary former goalkeeper of FC Barcelona, ​​arrived just three months ago to replace the also Barça exporter Victor Valdes, has not met expectations and the club has made the decision to dismiss him.

Sergi reyes, Angoy’s assistant, is also no longer part of the coaching staff. They will now assume command on an interim basis Javi Iglesias and Víctor Martínez. Angoy He made his debut against Peralada on January 24 with a draw (1-1) and repeated the result the following week in the visit to Sant Andreu. Then came a losing streak of four losses against Girona B (1-2), FE Grama (2-0), Granollers (3-4) and Cerdanyola (2-0) that practically buried the options to avoid the relegation group.

Left behind a black February with a hopeful march. Triumphs against Figueres (2-0) and Vilassar (0-3), although they were already condemned by fighting for permanence. The last setback of the first phase (1-2 against Sants) and the first at the beginning of the second (5-2 against Santfeliuenc) have made the club take a new course.

With nine days to go, Horta is six points from Sants, which marks the salvation but with whom he has the lost goal average.