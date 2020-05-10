Horsetail has a component that can destroy vitamin B1 in our body.

The horse tail It is an ingredient with some recurrence in the preparation of natural remedies. However, it is a potentially dangerous ingredient for health, so you have to be careful when using it.

Below we will point out some of the precautions around the dangers of horsetail, and we will also address some aspects of its use.

Horsetail Precautions

Jordi Cebrián, journalist specialized in medicinal plants, indicates in an article on the WebConsultas medical portal that horsetail contains toxic principles such as aconite acid and thiaminase, which is also known as an antivitamin. Thiaminase can destroy vitamin B1, which makes it very dangerous.

Eradication of vitamin B1 from the body is quite risky because its deficiency is related to lack of energy, muscle weakness, mental confusion and anorexia.

The hair glue has a very high tannin content, which could cause gastric irritation in people especially susceptible to this component.

When not to wear horsetail?

Following the dangers ponytailThere are certain circumstances in which abstaining from consumption is the smartest action. We will see some of them below.

Pregnant or lactating women should not consume horsetail for the possibility that the toxic principles are passed on to their children through milk, and also for the damages that this resource can generate in their own bodies.

Horsetail should not be consumed if you have diabetes because it is possible that obstructions in the absorption of sugar occur.

It also stimulates the rapid elimination of potassium in the body, making it you should not consume it if you have low potassium levels.

How to use the ponytail?

Horsetail is consumed when dry or fresh, but you can also find it in other presentations within herbalists. It is possible to find it in pills, liquid extract, decoction for external application, and much more.

Hair glue is a common ingredient in herbal recipes for different purposes, such as treating urinary tract infections or hemorrhoids, weight loss and detoxification.

Disregard the horsetail dangers It is extremely simple, so paying attention to these warnings and consulting a doctor before consumption is the best thing you can do for your health.

