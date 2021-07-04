Horses go to people when they have problems

Study results

Based on these results, they conducted a second experiment: they tested whether the behavior of the horses changed based on caregivers’ knowledge of food. Thus, the horses sent more signals, showing that horses can modify their behavior depending on the level of knowledge of human beings.

This high cognitive ability could have been acquired during the domestication process. So scientists are now focused on comparing the communication between horses and taking a closer look at the cognitive ability of these animals when they are close to humans.

By deepening our understanding of the cognitive abilities of species (which have close relationships with humans), we can analyze the development of unique communication traits. This is closely related to the influence of domestication on the cognitive capacity of animals.

In addition, it could provide very valuable information to establish stronger ties between humans and animals.