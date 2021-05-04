Horror: report indicates Australian gymnasts have been sexually abused since the 1980s



The Australian Gymnastics Federation apologized without reservation.

The Australian Human Rights Commission revealed this Monday a report detailing the abuses that Australian gymnasts have been exposed since the 80’s. Sexual and psychological abuse in many ways has terrified young people who enter the discipline from an early age.

The report is based on 57 interviews made to athletes, family members, coaches and other witnesses. Many of them revealed that the abuses occurred at any time: in training sessions, public places or in hiding, in changing rooms and bathrooms, during physical therapy sessions and even on the way to practices.

The completion of the extensive work was motivated by the documentary ‘Athlete A’, which made public a series of abuses committed by the former doctor of the United States national gymnastics team, Larry Nassar. This served so that numerous athletes decided to raise their voices and demand justice for the terrible abuses to which they were subjected.

Gymnastics Australia, the body that governs the discipline in the oceanic country, expressly requested the report from the Australian Human Rights Commission after noting the collective complaints of national athletes.

The hard workouts of the athletes, who start practicing this sport from an early age, were also marked by negative weight control practices and ridicule of their bodies, according to the independent report of the Commission, which was broken down by EFE for its massive dissemination.

Impactful testimonials

According to the report, some of the testimonies collected speak of touching, friction by a trainer with an erection and even sexual abuse by a masseur.

“A massage therapist abused me when he was treating me for an injury. The abuse happened during a time when I was 8 or 9 years old. I was crying silently on the stretcher and the tears were falling down my face. I remember feeling incredible pain “said an interviewee. She also mentioned being abused while her mother was in the same room with her. Simply heartbreaking.

On Australia there are around of 231,000 people who practice gymnastics, mainly at the recreational level, of which 77 percent are women and 91 percent are under 12 years old.

The Australian Human Rights Commission not only collected the different complaints, but also presented a series of recommendations in order to help end a situation that is not new. Since the 1980s, cases linked to the abuse of minors in gymnastics can be detected.

“This is an opportunity for gymnastics in Australia to lead the way when it comes to child safety and gender equality”sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins said in a statement from the Australian Human Rights Commission.

After the report was published, the Australian Gymnastics Federation apologized unreservedly to all athletes and members of their families who have experienced any form of abuse. when participating in this sport“.

Of course, a complaint is not enough to achieve a true change in discipline. The Australian Gymnastics Federation undertook to carefully evaluate its practices in all aspects, which have contributed to the occurrence of the aforementioned abuses.