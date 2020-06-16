On December 8, 2019, 10 years of the physical departure of Luis « Terror » Días, one of the most influential artists in Dominican arts of the 20th century. For this reason, a group of musicians in New York City, a city that has been at the forefront of maintaining its current legacy, held three recording sessions with the participation of 14 groups and individual artists.

These sessions were recorded in an audiovisual called “Presencia Terror”, which will be presented this Sunday, the 21st, the birthday of the Dominican musician, through The People’s Forum YouTube channel, an institution that seeks to amplify the voices of the world’s oppressed peoples in the North American city.

The production was carried out by Lliam Greguez, Reynaldo García Pantaleón and Alex Guerra, capturing 13 songs and a poem from the book “Transito entre Guácaras”, by Días. The audiovisual, focused on documenting a small part of the work of the great Dominican iconoclast, has a spirit of presence and commemorates the artist’s birthday.

This digital work was made with the approval of the Díaz family in the person of Mari Díaz and Francis Díaz, descendants of « Terror », with the production of Furiasonica, GuerTools and Greguez.