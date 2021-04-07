Horror: NY Times “hero” father stabbed his 6-year-old paraplegic son with screwdriver in the Bronx

Bronx dad accused of stabbing special needs son with screwdriver https://t.co/lNBSbZrGQU pic.twitter.com/F9dJTsAF8K – New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) February 3, 2021

Tyree Scott has been accused of repeatedly stabbing his 6-year-old quadriplegic son with a screwdriver and also assaulting a teenage girlBronx District Attorney Darcel Clark announced yesterday.

Scott, 30, is suspected of having his son Zahir’s heart pierced in the February incident after he barricaded himself in their apartment. “The defendant allegedly beat a teenage girl and stabbed his own defenseless son, who is a quadriplegic,” Clark said. “Also supposedly he refused to allow the young victim and the boy to leave his apartment when the police arrived ”.

Ironically, Scott was featured in 2019 in The New York Times as a dedicated father caring for his son with special needs.

The 6-year-old has remained hospitalized since the bloody incident. Before the alleged attack, Scott was accused of smoking marijuana and drinking with the 16-year-old in his apartment, then refused to let her go on the night of February 1.

When the young woman tried to leave the next day, Scott allegedly refused again and hit her repeatedly on the head, authorities said. But she managed to call 911. When the police arrived, Scott allegedly dug in inside with the teenager and her son, whom he later stabbed. Finally the officers broke into the apartment and arrested him.

Scott was indicted Tuesday for charges of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, unlawful incarceration, and endangering the welfare of a minor. His bail was set at $ 500,000, Pix11 reported.