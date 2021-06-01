Horror night for the Sixers

The playoffs are, for those who really go for the ring, the hopefuls with stripes, an experience in many things terrible. Tiring physically but also emotionally, ultra demanding and which requires, in addition to everything else, the necessary dose of luck. In every game, in every play as seemingly inconsequential as it may seem, the season goes. The Sixers, who have had quite a bit of trouble in recent years and who know their big star, Joel Embiid, has to live with his fingers crossed when it comes to injuries, have seen it in Washington. Not only did they not close the series to rest with what would have been the second 4-0 of these playoffs but, in addition to losing in the capital (122-114) they were left without Joel Embiid, who left in the first quarter with a knee injury.

There is not much information for now (there will be resonance today) and it cannot be ruled out that it was a simple matter of caution. But in Philadelphia no one is going to be calm until something else is known: Embiid is the philosopher’s stone, the player on whom the Sixers’ options to emerge alive from the same East as the Nets and Bucks play rest. So the issue has implications for this series, although it is still docile with 3-1 for Doc Rivers, but especially for the fight for the title, which would erase a candidate with Embiid out or in a discounted version.

Today there will be tests, so it’s time to hold your breath. Embiid averaged 30 points on 67% shooting in a placid tie until yesterday (He came 3-0 with an average difference of 20.3 points) and against an opponent without answers for his dominance of the zones. But before reaching the 8th minute of the game (and when he was already at 8 points and 6 rebounds with the score at a promising 12-20) suffered a very ugly fall after a Robin Lopez block. He continued on the track but almost at the end of the first quarter he went to the bench and from there, to the locker room so as not to return. Now it can only be expected.

No official word from the Sixers yet on Joel Embiid’s injury, but here’s the fall he took not long before leaving for the locker room.pic.twitter.com/s3NufD3LXs – Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) June 1, 2021

Otherwise, the game confirmed that the only 4-0 of the entire first round will be the Bucks-Heat, curiously what many would have pointed to as the most even series or with more danger for one of the favorites to the ring (beyond the Suns-Lakers). The Wizards escaped alive from a night that seemed like their end of year and gave a joy to some fans (10,665) who sang “Wiz in seven” and gave the note, as if a kind of call effect was being produced, when orHe did not hit the track in the third quarter and had to be tackled by the pavilion security and thickened by the police.

The Wizards found air when they stopped seeing Embiid in front: on the inside they produced the tireless Gafford (12 points, 5 blocks) and Robin Lopez (16 and 5 rebounds) and there were more routes to the basket for everyone. Thus Bradley Beal reached 27 points, Bertans improved with more spaces also on the outside (15 points, 3 triples), Hachimura played a great game (20 + 13 with 8/12 in shots) and Russell Westbrook, who was doubtful until the last minute with a badly touched ankle, was pure Russell Westbrook. A whirlwind of intensity with shadows (3/19 shooting) and lots of lights: 19 points, 21 rebounds, 14 assists. With 12 triple-doubles in the playoffs, he surpasses Jason Kidd and is behind only Magic Johnson and LeBron James.

After the risk of falling off in the first quarter, still with Embiid, he went to 92-78 in the third, with the Wizards very comfortable and the Sixers more aware of what would be happening with their franchise player. But Scott Brooks’ men had nothing left over: 106-106 four and a half minutes from the end, before an excellent closing in which, the other great story of the game, came the (sung after Brooks’s words in the preview) hack to Simmons. The Australian point guard started the game 0/9 in free throws in the series and was 1/3 when he began taking voluntary fouls from the Wizards. He went eight times to the personnel line, failed four (5/11 final) and produced little in actions, that’s what the ugly hacks are for, who broke the rhythm and took the ball out of their team’s hands, who failed to seal his first sweep (4-0) since 1985.

Simmons finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds and Tobias Harris with 21 + 13 and 5 assists. And while Seth Curry also had discomfort, the bench scorers (Maxey, Milton, Korkmaz and great minutes of Hill and Thybulle) tightened the score on a night that, if anything, was not conducive to the Sixers. And that it can end up being cursed. It’s not about 3-1, still very comfortable for Doc Rivers’ men, but about Joel Embiid’s right knee. Better to touch wood.