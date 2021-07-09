Horror movies on Netflix that will give you a good scare

If you don’t know what to see in the Netflix catalog, here we bring you some prepositions of horror movies that will fascinate you.

Horror is a genre that has a very important place in the seventh art. Over the years, different directors have managed to carry out films that managed to shake the public and became icons on the big screen. The truth is that not all films succeed and many of them are halfway there. But what about the ones we can find inside Netflix?

On Netflix we can see many horror movies, some better than others. For this reason, we have decided to compile some of the tapes that you can find within the streaming platform.

Horror movies that will fascinate you

Under the shadow

This tape from Iran can be found in Netflix’s horror movies section. It takes us into the story of a woman and her little daughter who try to cope with the terror of the Islamist Tehran of the 80s, but suddenly a mysterious being begins to appear in their house.

May the devil take you

Alfie’s father is broke and seriously ill. The young woman travels with her stepmother and stepbrothers to their only remaining property: a house in the middle of the forest, where a terrifying force dwells. Among the horror movies available on Netflix, May the devil take you is a great proposal by Indonesia.

Terrified

People who disappear without leaving a trace, the dead who return from their graves, voices that are heard in the water drains, invisible entities that kill people, magnetic movements that have no explanation. An Argentine film that won several applause on Netflix.

Voices

Spanish films that follow Sara, Daniel and their son, who arrive at their new house without knowing the stories it contains, the property is known as “the house of voices”. The boy, Eric, is the first to hear strange sounds and voices that seem to be trying to communicate with the family. What they think is a figment of Eric’s imagination becomes a haunting reality.

Malevolent

Another horror movie available on Netflix is ​​Malevolent, which introduces us to two brothers who specialize in scamming people with paranormal activities, but they soon find a very real case.