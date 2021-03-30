Horror: a Spanish woman traveled to Tulum on vacation and was shot in a bar

He traveled to paradise, but found hell. This was the vacation of a Spanish in Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico, the epicenter of an unprecedented security crisis.

The woman who was injured in a shooting attack on Monday night in a bar in the center of the tourist destination, in the state of Quintana Roo, Mexican Caribbean, was discharged, the state prosecutor’s office confirmed to Efe on Tuesday.

At first it was mentioned that the Spanish woman, who was a collateral victim of the armed attack, was in serious condition, but security sources indicated that he was out of danger now.

In a statement, the Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office reported that it opened an investigation “related to the events that occurred in a bar located in the downtown area of ​​Tulum where detonations produced by firearms were recorded.”

The report indicates that the woman was injured by what “She was transferred to a hospital for medical attention and has already been discharged.

So far there is only one detainee “and his probable participation in this event is being investigated.”

The shooting attack in Tulum happened after in the The same municipality was killed by a Salvadoran migrant at the hands of police last Saturday.

The event in Tulum, which has caused outrage in Mexico and El Salvador, occurred last Saturday afternoon when the Police confronted the woman for an alleged disturbance of public order.

(Photo: PEDRO PARDO / AFP via Getty Images)

The images show how one of the four officers places his knee on the victim’s neck, who only manages to moan, in the presence of the other officers and citizens who witnessed the arrest and death of the woman.

On Monday, the state prosecutor’s office indicated that, according to the results of the autopsy, the victim presented “A fracture in the upper part of the spinal column produced by the rupture of the first and second vertebrae, which caused the loss of life.”

The Salvadoran woman had permanent residence in Mexico after obtaining a visa for humanitarian reasons.

Keep reading: Nayib Bukele promises to support the daughters of a Salvadoran woman who died after being subdued by the police