Horrible year? Queen Elizabeth, loses husband, grandson and puppy

Without a doubt, Queen Elizabeth has had more than ever to be the “unshakable” as she has been called. Faced with this horrible year of losses, today she faces a new duel after losing one of her loved ones, one of her loved ones “puppies“.

A unique breed of “corgie” dogs have accompanied the life of Queen Isabel since she can remember, just as she at some point had the opportunity to have her own family, her great family of “corgies” did too, although at some point she decided not to raise more for fear that there would be no one to raise them when they were missing her.

Elizabeth Alexandra Marie, the name under which the sovereign of England was born, would be very sad to lose one of the cubs that would have arrived just in the middle of the relapse of the “prince consort”, Philip of Edinburgh.

The little boy, whom “His Majesty” called “Fergus” would be a gift to the monarch shortly before her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh lost his life, unfortunately just over a month after his absence, Isabel dismisses the little puppy what has now worried those closest to him.

The cubs were brought in to cheer her on during a very difficult period. Everyone is very concerned, since this has happened too soon after losing her husband, added that same source to The Sun newspaper.

Fergus, arrived thanks to Prince Andrew, who took it as a gift to the monarch to lift her spirits with the admission of Felipe to the hospital, several weeks ago, two canines ran through the corridors of Windsor Castle providing a little happiness to the “grandmother of princes”: William and Harry.

Fergus descendant of a cross between a dachshund and a corgi, which was brought to the veteran queen by the father of the princesses Eugenia and Beatrice of York, the idea would have been fabulous since the tireless queen would have been seen walking them on several occasions .

The faithful companions of the monarch, “Muick” and “Fergus”, the latter of whom unfortunately transcended, lost his life, both accompanied Candy, the only corgi left to “Lilibeth”, as her parents and the duke called her. Queen

The losses of Queen Elizabeth

It has been one of the most devastating years for Elizabeth Marie, after she lost not only her husband, Philip of Edinburgh, but also her grandson, Prince Harry, who is somehow far away not only physically but also morally.

Meghan Markle’s husband would have traveled to the United Kingdom for the funeral services of his grandfather, the Duke, Philip of Edinburgh, and amid a “cold welcome” in his words, the Duke of Sussex quickly returned to the United States two days away. of the departure of his grandfather, not even waiting for the monarch’s birthday which came two days after his return, on April 21, the day that Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom turned 95 years old.

Now, it is unknown when Prince Harry will be reunited with his family and particularly with the sovereign, whom he hardly saw during his brief stay in England.

Without her husband, with the strong controversies that surround her grandson Harry and the departure of her puppy, concern for Queen Elizabeth II has increased and they hope that the “unshakable” can continue to be strong as she has done until today.