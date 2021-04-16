“Horrible, ugly and offensive”, the Gucci family on the cast of House of Gucci

According to various reports, members of the Gucci family are outraged by the cast of the film, and even described it as “Horrible, ugly and offensive”. But what specifically does it not seem to you? According to Nylon they are disgusted with the fact that Al Pacino will play Aldo Gucci, who was in charge of positioning Gucci as one of the best luxury fashion brands internationally.

And they are not only against Al Pacino, they do not think that Jared Leto will play Paolo Gucci, who was one of the masterminds behind the brand double G logo.