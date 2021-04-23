“Horrible tragedy”: Teen couple suffocated their newborn baby, then threw it in the trash in New Jersey

NJ teen admits suffocating her newborn, tossing body in dumpster with boyfriend https://t.co/9Xut6Pq9S4 pic.twitter.com/WCUMT6cVCX – njdotcom (@njdotcom) January 6, 2020

A young New Jersey couple was sentenced for the death of their newborn baby, then thrown in the trash, when they were both teenagers.

Jada McClain (20) will serve a sentence reduced to 10 years in state prison after plead guilty to aggravated homicide in the first grade of her newborn son, whom she named Legend.

Police said McClain, who was 18 at the time, confessed to giving birth in the bathroom of her house on March 29, 2019. After showering and placing the baby on her bed, the high school student you he pushed his chest until it was suffocated.

Later that day, she picked up the boy’s father, Quaimere Mohammed, who was then 19 years old. He disposed of the baby’s body in a garbage container in the Washington Village apartment complex in small town Asbury Park.

Mohammed (21) has now been sentenced to five years in state prison after pleading guilty of disturbing or desecrating human remains in second degree, in connection with the death of a newborn baby, Pix11 reported.

“This case is a horrible tragedy”, Monmouth County Attorney Christopher Gramiccioni said. “An infant has died and two young men are going to jail. New Jersey’s Safe Haven Protection Act provides a safe, confidential and legal process for anyone wishing to relinquish custody of a newborn. It is important that people know this law ”.

Also New York has a safe haven law, that allows parents give up a newborn up to 30 days old anonymously and without question, in hospitals, police or fire stations, and other designated spaces. They can also leave it with someone and immediately notify the authorities of the infant’s location.