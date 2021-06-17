“Horrible attack”: tourist was raped in an apartment rented via Airbnb in New York



The attack happened near the New Year’s Eve party in Times Square.

Airbnb paid an Australian tourist $ 7 million after she was allegedly raped in a temporarily rented apartment in Manhattan (NYC), a massive payout that is part of the company’s widespread drive to hide shocking incidents, states a new report.

The impressive sum distributed for the alleged crime is only part of an estimate of $ 50 million annually that the vacation company spends to pay guests in legal settlements and to cover damage to hosts’ homes, according to Bloomberg News.

The alleged rape in Manhattan occurred in the early hours of January 1, 2016, after the anonymous 29-year-old victim and several of her friends rented an apartment on West 37th Street, a few blocks away. South of Times Square according to the report released Tuesday.

The guests allegedly collected their keys from a nearby warehouse that same night without showing identification, then went out to a New Years Eve party. When the victim returned from a bar without his friends shortly after midnight, the suspect, 24-year-old Junior Lee, was allegedly hiding in the bathroom. He then went out to point a kitchen knife at her and raped her, according to the report.

When the police captured Lee later that night, they allegedly found a set of apartment keys in her purse, along with a knife and one of the woman’s earrings. He was accused of predatory sexual assault and could face life in prison, according to the report. Lee has pleaded “not guilty” and remains in custody.

It is unclear how Lee would have obtained the keys to the apartment. The Legal Aid Society, which Bloomberg claims represents him, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hours after the alleged assault, Airbnb “security agents” tipped off the NYPD, picked up the woman and put her in a hotel, brought her mother from Australia and offered to pay for health or counseling expenses.

Chris Lehane, a former political consultant who now works as Airbnb’s director of global communications, feared the incident would be used to help Airbnb get out of New York during the the holiday company’s fierce battle with municipal regulators.

The woman’s attorney, Jim Kirk, negotiated a $ 7 million dollar deal paid two years after the alleged assault, which prevents you from blaming or suing Airbnb or the apartment owner.

But Airbnb spokesman Ben Breit, in an email to the New York Post, insisted that “In sexual assault cases, in the settlements we have reached, survivors can freely speak about their experiences. This includes the case of New York (…) Our security team worked hard to support the survivor after the horrible attack “.

