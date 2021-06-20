Horoscope for the Week of June 20, 2021, Weekly Horoscope by Sign

Overview: Get a grip, everyone! Thursday’s Full Moon in responsible Capricorn wants you to stay grounded and breathe through the discomfort. On Friday, Neptune turns retrograde in Pisces, which continues until December 1, helping us get clear what we need for healing. Then, Venus enters open-hearted Leo on Sunday and stays there until July 22, giving us even more passion for romance this summer!

Aries

You’re the real MVP, Aries! Thursday’s Full Moon in Capricorn begins, furthers, or completes a professional chapter to success. Neptune Retrograde begins in Pisces on Friday, helping you find context for the emotional closure and healing you deserve. Venus enters Leo on Sunday, blessing you with even more confidence, charisma, glamor, and creative flow!

Taurus

Think bigger, Taurus! Thursday’s Full Moon in Capricorn helps you see a situation from the big picture lens for your inner peace. Neptune Retrograde in Pisces starts on Friday and situates empathy and compassion in your friendships. Then, Venus enters Leo on Sunday and has you looking for partners that feel like home.

Gemini

Own your wantings, Gemini! Thursday’s Full Moon in Capricorn lights up your sexual desires and intimacy sector for pleasure’s sake. Neptune turns retrograde in Pisces on Friday, so be sure to fact-check your perceptions on work carefully. Then, Venus enters Leo on Sunday, and you’ll be attracted to partners who use communication for self-disclosure and vulnerability!

Cancer

Happy Birthday, Cancer! Thursday’s Full Moon in Capricorn gives you the chance to start, deepen, or transition to a romantic relationship. Neptune turns retrograde in Pisces on Friday and you’ll be applying the new wisdom of your life to specific scenarios. Then Venus enters your Leo-ruled pleasure and financial zone on Sunday, giving you big birthday cash for joy and security!

Leo

Don’t forget your routine, Leo! Thursday’s Full Moon in Capricorn wants you to trust the systems / routines that give your life success, so stick with the process! Neptune turns retrograde in Pisces on Friday in your intimacy sector, making sex more soulful. Then Venus enters your sign on Sunday, elevating your individual and relational life with more success and joy!

Virgo

Speak your truth, Virgo! Thursday’s Full Moon in Capricorn helps you share an inner hope, wanting, and desire. Neptune turns retrograde in Pisces, asking you to balance your autonomy and connection with others carefully. Venus enters your Leo-ruled closure zone on Sunday, inspiring you to let go of past partners, habits, and scenarios so you can keep an open heart.

Libra

Home is a feeling, Libra! Thursday’s Full Moon in Capricorn wants you to integrate self-acceptance into your life. Neptune turns retrograde in your wellbeing zone on Friday and asks you to strategize a routine for health. Venus enters your Leo-ruled friendship zone on Sunday, blurring the lines between lover and friend — so blend the best of both!

Scorpio

Use your words, Scorpio! A Full Moon in Capricorn on Thursday wants you to speak up and provide clear communication for integrity. Neptune turns retrograde in Pisces on Friday, asking you to choose authenticity and worthiness. Venus enters your Leo-ruled career zone on Sunday, reminding you of the power of your network and social landscape for professional success!

Sagittarius

What does security mean to you, Sag? Thursday’s Full Moon in Capricorn wants you to put your values ​​into practice. Then, Neptune turns retrograde in Pisces on Friday, bolstering your emotional intelligence and agility. Venus enters your Leo-ruled wisdom zone on Sunday, inspiring you to date outside your type and comfort zone!

Capricorn

Happy half-birthday! Thursday’s Full Moon in Capricorn is your mid-year checkpoint, asking you to step into your power, passion, and courage. Neptune turns retrograde in Pisces on Friday and has your communication focused on on subtext, cues, and body language. Then, Venus enters your Leo-ruled intimacy zone on Sunday, inspiring you to own your sexual desires!

Aquarius

It’s safe to surrender, Aquarius. Thursday’s Full Moon in Capricorn helps you securely let go of the past in order to live more fearlessly in the present. Then Neptune turns retrograde on Friday in your security zone, asking you to revisit your values. Venus enters your Leo-ruled romance zone on Sunday, putting opposites-attract style chemistry in the air and helping you grow through contrast!

Pisces

Where’s your crew, Pisces? Thursday’s Full Moon in Capricorn wants to reconnect you with your friends for social support. Neptune turns retrograde in your identity zone on Friday, helping you find the key learnings of the last few months. Then, Venus enters Leo on Sunday and harmonizes your relationship with routines.

