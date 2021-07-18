Horoscope for the Week of July 18, 2021, Weekly Horoscope by Sign

Overview: As relationship experts say, “Small things, often!” Venus enters Virgo this Wednesday and stays there until August 16, helping us notice the small things in relationships. Leo season begins on Thursday, and we’ll be feeling more courageous, open-hearted, and glam. A Full Moon in Aquarius on Friday gives the weekend a social, joyful energy, so make plans with friends.

Read your weekly horoscope for your Sun / Rising sign:

Aries

Concentrate, Aries! Venus enters your Virgo-ruled attention-to-detail sector on Wednesday, improving your mindfulness. Leo season begins on Thursday, and you’ll be feeling more confident and willing to take big risks for success. A Full Moon in Aquarius on Friday reconnects you with your ride-or-dies and reframes the way you approach loyal friendships.

Taurus

Time for a confidence boost, Taurus! Venus enters your Virgo-ruled self-esteem zone on Wednesday, supporting your confidence. Leo season starts on Thursday, aligning you with the people / places that feel like home. A Full Moon in Aquarius on Friday connects you to people who can bring about major career changes.

Gemini

What does “family” mean to you, Gem? Venus enters your Virgo-ruled home / family zone on Wednesday, helping you harmonize your family relationships. Leo season begins on Thursday, and you’ll be happily learning new ways of cognition and communication. Friday’s Full Moon in Aquarius strengthens your curiosity to travel — whether by taking a safe vacay, or simply by learning more about somewhere new.

Cancer

Use your words, Cancer! Venus enters your Virgo-ruled communication zone on Wednesday, improving the strength of your communication skills. Leo season’s start on Thursday gets you clear on your contexts for personal / financial security. A Full Moon in Aquarius on Friday makes this weekend a passionate, sexy one, if you’re sharing your heart!

Leo

Don’t forget to play, Leo! Venus enters your Virgo-ruled pleasure zone on Wednesday and wants you to prioritize play, pleasure, and embodiment. Happy birthday! Your season begins on Thursday, and the universe will prioritize your desires while you put courage into practice. A Full Moon in Aquarius on Friday begins, deepens, and / or completes a romantic story for you.

Virgo

You’re the belle of the ball, Virgo! Venus enters your sign on Wednesday and improves your self-love and relationship love in wonderful ways. Leo season begins on Thursday, and you’ll want to review the last year. Identify what needs to be surrendered and maintained. A Full Moon in your Aquarius-ruled wellbeing zone on Friday gives you the personal development changes you need.

Libra

Holding on too tight, Libra? Venus enters your Virgo-ruled closure sector on Wednesday, helping you let go of ideas, partners, and habits that limit the love being given and received. Leo season begins on Thursday, expanding your community / friendships in wonderful ways. A Full Moon in your Aquarius-ruled self-disclosure zone on Friday wants you to vulnerablely share a truth.

Scorpio

Friend, lover, or both, Scorpio? Venus enters your Virgo-ruled community zone on Wednesday, blending the best of all of the above. Blur the boundaries a lil! Leo season begins on Thursday and asks you to confidently move towards your career dreams. A Full Moon in Aquarius on Friday helps you heal from family / home pain, if you openly share your feels.

Sagittarius

Love is a skill, Sag! Venus enters Virgo on Wednesday and asks you to review how you and your partners practice the art of loving. Leo season begins on Thursday and has you longing for more space to explore, discover, and learn. Go for it! A Full Moon in your Aquarius-ruled communication zone on Friday makes this weekend a curious, lively one!

Capricorn

What’s a comfortable distance, Cap? Venus enters your Virgo-ruled long-distance love zone on Wednesday, helping you perceive the space between as powerful. Leo season begins on Thursday, and the stars want you to own your wantings more unapologetically. Friday’s Full Moon in Aquarius helps you prioritize putting your values ​​into practice.

Aquarius

What makes you feel fully alive, Aquarius? Venus enters your Virgo-ruled intimacy zone on Wednesday, helping you think about how to turn yourself on as gift to yourself and others. Leo season begins on Thursday, inviting you to think about the role of opposites in romance. A Full Moon in your sign on Friday gives you the mental, emotional, and behavioral reset you want.

Pisces

Opposites do attract, Pisces! Venus enters your Virgo-ruled romance zone on Wednesday and helps you think about the tension of opposites as “chemistry.” Leo season begins on Thursday, and you’ll be feeling committed to new habits that strengthen your wellbeing. A Full Moon in your Aquarius-ruled closure zone on Friday wants you to let go of all things that you hold you back!

