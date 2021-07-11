Horoscope for the Week of July 11, 2021, Weekly Horoscope by Sign

Overview: Turn up the heat! Tuesday’s Venus-Mars conjunction in Leo help us embrace joy and levity after an intense start to the summer. On Thursday, the wounded healer Chiron will retrograde in Aries until December 19, helping us find space, compassion, and empathy for trauma recovery. This weekend’s Sun-Pluto opposition has a dance between duty and desire; err on the side of desire, please!

Read your weekly Sun / Rising horoscope:

Aries

Confidence is your reward for showing up, Aries! Tuesday’s Venus-Mars conjunction in Leo wants you to take the risk and receive the confidence for doing so. Chiron turns retrograde in your sign on Thursday, helping you practice self-compassion and accountability. Apply whatever’s lacking to your work-life balance this weekend; you can have the best of both worlds!

Taurus

Share your emotions, Taurus! Tuesday’s Venus-Mars conjunction in Leo wants you to share the feelings, especially with the people you define as family. Chiron turns retrograde in your Aries-ruled closure sector on Thursday, helping you let go of limiting scenarios and contexts. Remember to zoom out and zoom in this weekend; you’ll want to let the micro and the macro be your guides!

Gemini

Take the lead in dialogue, Gemini! Tuesday’s Venus-Mars conjunction in Leo helps you facilitate conversation so you and others are speaking and listening in harmony. Chiron turns retrograde in your Aries-ruled friendship zone on Thursday, reframing your community. This weekend has you figuring out what security and commitment you need to take a risk into the unknown!

Cancer

Listen to your body, Cancer! Tuesday’s Venus-Mars conjunction in Leo has you getting sensual and connecting deeply to your body’s wisdom. Chiron turns retrograde in your Aries-ruled career zone on Thursday, inspiring you to cultivate emotional health on “the job.” This weekend wants you to harmonize the law of opposites. Every legitimacy has a liability too!

Leo

You’re the star, Leo! Tuesday’s Venus-Mars conjunction in Leo in your sign h as you courageously contributing, vulnerable self-disclosing, and feeling more confident. Chiron turns retrograde in your Aries-ruled intelligence zone on Thursday, asking you to think of ways to apply lessons. This weekend wants you to proactively set up your life to work through rest, routine, and self-care!

Virgo

Need a lil closure, Virgo? Tuesday’s Venus-Mars conjunction in Leo helps you let go of all the circumstances, situations, relationships, and habits that you hold you back. Chiron turns retrograde in your Aries-ruled intimacy zone on Thursday, continuing the work of opening your heart. This weekend wants you to see yourself as a leader among your friends; take the reins!

Libra

You’re a star too, Libra! Tuesday’s Venus-Mars conjunction in Leo wants you to stop hiding in plain sight and take up space among your friendships. Chiron turns retrograde in your Aries-ruled relationship sector on Thursday, so keep your boundaries firm. This weekend wants you to play as hard as you work for greater joy!

Scorpio

What’s your career dream, Scorpio? Tuesday’s Venus-Mars conjunction in Leo wants you to share your best-case scenario professional outcomes. Own your goal and name it! Chiron turns retrograde in your Aries-ruled wellbeing zone on Thursday; don’t neglect your self-care habits. This weekend doesn’t want you to get caught in the weeds; see the bigger picture for big peace!

Sagittarius

Bon voyage, Sag! Tuesday’s Venus-Mars conjunction in Leo has you exploring new spaces, campuses, and ideas that help you travel towards higher wisdom. Chiron turns retrograde in your Aries-ruled self-protection space on Thursday; choose vulnerability, please! This weekend takes a passionate turn if you’re willing to own your desires and take some big risks for intimacy’s sake.

Capricorn

Are you owning what you want, Cap? Tuesday’s Venus-Mars conjunction in Leo confronts you with the acceptance of all your personal and sexual desires. Chiron turns retrograde in your Aries-ruled emotional intelligence sector on Thursday; get curious, not certain! This weekend wants you to know the balance between your desires and the desires of others.

Aquarius

Relationships are born from contradictions, Aquarius! Tuesday’s Venus-Mars conjunction in Leo reminds you that attraction is all about opposites, not sameness. Chiron turns retrograde in your Aries-ruled communication zone on Thursday, so speak your truth with compassion. This weekend wants you to see how the little choices you make create big results for your wellbeing.

Pisces

Work it — you’re worth it, Pisces! Tuesday’s Venus-Mars conjunction in Leo wants you to review how you’re making your life work proactively for success. Chiron turns retrograde in your Aries-ruled safety zone on Thursday, helping you get clear on your contexts for emotional safety. This weekend wants you to reconnect with your closest friends and celebrate each other’s progress!

