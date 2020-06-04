Minute30.com .- We present your Horoscope for June 4, 2020; In it you will find all the answers you need for this day.

Because every day the stars offer us surprises, opportunities and learning; Foreseeing them can be the difference between taking advantage of them or letting them pass.

From March 21 to April 20.

Aries, It is important to practice your tolerance level with others today, whether they are family members or colleagues, many people around you will not have the same abilities and skills as you. Teach and guide them the right way with understanding.

April 21 to May 21

Taurus, You may feel that it is difficult for you to understand the thinking of some people who are important to you or who are very close to you, do not try to make it similar to yours, it is a classic error that involves many misunderstandings. Defer these attempts until later.

From May 22 to June 23

Gemini, your free spirit is asking you for a change, a trip or an adventure to expand and evolve. Plan the details slowly, even if your mind works faster. If you are not sure of doing it, wait a bit.

From June 23 to July 24

Cancer, If you want to conquer or recover someone in particular both in the emotional field and in the workplace you can do it successfully if you use flattery, kindness towards that person, and you adapt to those around you.

From July 24 to August 24

Leo, The moon nodes today change to the Gemini-Sagittarius axis, which means that it is a good time to share your knowledge in your work team, with your close friends, contribute ideas and help others when they get stuck.

From August 24 to September 24

Virgo, Today you have to begin to fully trust your leadership abilities, skills, and experience and discipline yourself in this input to prepare yourself for achieving long-term goals in your career.

From September 24 to October 24

Libra, Now you must reflect on the purpose of your life analyzing your potential and ability to evolve to adapt to changes or cause them yourself. The lunar nodes have changed to the Gemini-Sagittarius axis and will make you doubt your own beliefs.

From October 24 to November 23

Scorpio, Today is a splendid day to try to get rid of old mental schemes that no longer bring you anything new, but are already part of your routine. This will help you the change of lunar nodes in Gemini-Sagittarius.

From November 23 to December 21

Sagittarius, The change of axis of the lunar nodes in your sign and gemini will give you dynamism, joy, desire to expand, to go out, live experiences with friends, in short, celebrations, celebrations and high interest in socializing.

From December 21 to January 21

Capricorn, Maintaining and preserving some traditions, customs or habits for your day to day is an easy way to keep moving forward, but it does not allow the evolution of your soul or spirit. Create new ways of living.

From January 21 to February 20

Aquarius, Today the influence of the north and south Gemini-Sagittarius, advise you to change certain attitudes and habitual thoughts, think before acting, and realize that life is progressing and changes are taking place.

From February 21 to March 20

Pisces, you feel everything that goes through your mind to the nth degree. You have to watch the tendency to feel jealousy, revenge, obsessions … Do not turn your head or keep it inside.

Source: Astrochannel