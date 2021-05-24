Horos Value Iberia … what do the most profitable funds on the Spanish stock market invest in?

With the ‘value’ philosophy under their backs, the Horos Value Iberia fund is the third most profitable fund that we can find in the market, higher than 20% so far this year, in short and continues even before the most spectacular year-on-year advance. It basically looks at the Spanish market, but also the Portuguese market and even beats the indices from which it extracts its star values. Let us know in detail what you invest in.

For the less initiated, value or in Spanish, investing in value, means looking at good companies, with solid fundamentals, but whose price is priced at a discount compared to how it should be in the market. The clearest example is that of Warren Buffet, who, with changes also in his Berkshire Hathaway investment vehicle, is one of the gifted students of the inventor of this investment formula back in the 1930s, Ben Graham.

Horos Value Iberia invests in Iberian equities, 80% based on the ITGBM, the General Index of the Madrid Stock Exchange Total, that is, even assuming the dividends and the selective Portuguese PSI 20 TR, the Portuguese Stock Index Total Return, the same including the revenues to the shareholder. Here you deposit 20% of your investments

As we said, so far this year this fund has appreciated 20.91%, after rising 64.69% in the interannual rate. The indicators, on the other hand, the ITGBM, advanced in the stock market year by 18.97% and the PSI TR by 11.1%, so that, as we see, it beats its benchmark indices.

Y, What exactly does Horos Value invest in to obtain these returns? At the end of April, as we see in the image, its main positions were in the Portuguese Semapa, a Portuguese holding company that has interests in the cement, pulp and paper sector and the management of environmental resources, with 10.7% of the total.

It is followed by Merlin Properties, where they have deposited 7.8% of the total. They are followed by Sonae, owner of Worten or Continente supermarkets in the neighboring country and with interests in retail trade and telecommunications, with 6.8% of the total. It also invests 6.5% in its international fund, followed by Catalana Occidente and Elecnor, close to 5%. Also with bets on Renta Corporación, Ercros, Gestamp and Corporación Financiera Alba.

Read more

As seen in sectors such as the financial sector, which represents more than one in every four euros invested, followed by Real Estate and construction, to which raw materials are allocated above 15% by 13%, or the industrial sector, which exceeds 11% of the total. invested. They also maintain a part in liquidity, 4.5% of the total.

To finish, we look at how it has varied positions with respect to so far this year. As of April 30, in their letter to investors they reduced their exposure to raw materials, previously 19% now 15.4%, with the sale of investments such as ENCE that had given them such good results. They have also lowered their presence in stainless steel companies, such as Aperam or Acerinox, after very good figures from the former. Also exit from Greenalia, with a cut in that relating to Meliá Hotels, maintaining a 2.9% stake and that relating to Catalana Occidente.

Regarding the increases, Semapa up to the named 10.7% its main position, Corporación Financiera Alba up 4% and the entry into Alantra Partners, where they previously had positions, to place a 0.3% stake. To this is added the increase in Sonae, for which they argue, is made given the strength that their food distribution business has shown.

If you want to know the most bullish values ​​of the stock market, register for free in Investment Strategies.