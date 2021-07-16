Horner wants noisy engines in 2025, Wolff says that doesn’t matter

While the direction that the new generation of power units will take is discussed in meetings where members of the Volkswagen Group, Porsche and Audi participate, the tentative plan is to maintain the current hybrid concept, but with the variant that the engines will run on full fuel. sustainable by also increasing the power of the electrical system.

However, Red Bull You’ve wondered if that’s the right path, as Horner suggests that a normal high-rev engine powered by sustainable fuel would be good for the environment and popular with hobbyists.

In his speech at the Great Britain Grand PrixHorner said: “I think the combustion engine has a future, so why not introduce high-revving engines that sound great, and do it in an environmentally friendly way?”

“I think biofuel and sustainable fuels make it possible to do that.”

Horner says there are questions about whether all-electric power units are the right way to go, and he believes that a Formula 1 that offers noisy engines reminiscent of the V10 era that ended in 2005 would be a success.

“I know that, politically, electrification is what is being pushed, but is it really the right way to go 25 to 30 years from now?” Added Horner.

“I think F1 could play a key role with fuels and with its fuel partners that we have on the path of sustainability and zero emissions, with a high-performance, high-revving engine that elicits emotions.”

“Wouldn’t it be great if we went down that path? I’m sure all the Grands Prix would be packed.”

But Horner’s idea does not find universal support from the other manufacturers.

The boss of the Mercedes F1 team, Toto Wolff, believes that today’s generation of hobbyists would not agree with louder engines.

“I would disagree with Christian because it is what we think, but we are no longer the most relevant generation,” he said.

“When you ask an 18 or 22 year old how relevant noise is, most of these kids consume Formula 1 through different screens where noise has little or no relevance”

“I personally like it too, and I would like to have a 12-cylinder that sounds on the road. But in reality, we are a sport and we are a business.”

“I think that we would lose all relevance with our partners, sponsors and main stakeholders if we do not take into account the environment and the impact we produce.”

“I think it would be totally misaligned with where the world is going, and it would probably alienate all of F1’s business partners if we stick with internal combustion engines that make noise, even if we like them.”