Christian Horner assures that the current dynamic of Red Bull cannot work with two numbers one within the team. The Austrian considers Sebastian Vettel’s return something really unlikely, although he sees it as a good option for any other team on the grid.

Horner highlights Max Verstappen’s long-term contract with the team, and also acknowledges that second driver Alexander Albon has done a great job since his arrival in the middle of last season. In addition, it is clear that working with two numbers one such as Verstappen and Vettel are not usually a very good idea in Formula 1.

“I think Sebastian’s return is highly unlikely. We have a long term contract signed with Max and Alex is also doing a great job. The team dynamics is very good, “Horner said in words collected by the American website Motorsport.com.

“Experience has made it clear to us that working with two numbers one does not usually go well. Sebastian is still a great driver and is very competitive, I think it would not be the most appropriate thing to have two alpha males on the team “, has insisted.

On the other hand, he considers that Vettel still has rope in Formula 1, and he is clear that the German if he continues to be part of the grid in 2021, will undoubtedly be a great headache for his rivals.

“We are very happy with the pair of drivers we have. I am sure Sebastian has many options for his future, even though things at Ferrari have not finished working. Retirement is an option, but he is still young, if he finally stays, he will be a really competitive driver, “he warns.

Finally, Horner argues that Vettel follows or does not follow in Formula 1 beyond 2020, no one can attribute anything to his sports career. Christian remembers the four world championships that his team with Red Bull won, and assures that he is one of the most successful drivers of all time.

“Nobody except Sebastian knows all the offers he has for the future. He has great values ​​and great integrity, and I am sure that he will have given a lot of thought when making decisions. Whether he remains in Formula 1 or not, he has achieved many achievements in his entire career, including four world championships with us, is one of the most successful drivers in history, “Horner said to finish.

