It is more urgent to review F1’s economic model than to limit spending

Think that your measure will help make the sport more competitive

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has come up with the ultimate measure to achieve cost savings in Formula 1: for small teams to buy the car from the big ones to use it to compete in the following season.

Horner believes that, beyond agreeing on the terms of the budget ceiling, the most urgent thing right now is to think of measures to generally reduce the expenses of Formula 1 teams and he proposes the idea that small teams buy the car from big ones. at the end of the season to use them to compete in the next one.

The Red Bull boss believes that in this way the Championship would become more competitive and interesting for the smaller teams. “If small teams can buy our car at the end of the year, all of those development and manufacturing costs would be eliminated. That would help save a lot and you would have a much more competitive grid, “Horner said in remarks for Sky F1.

Although the large team-small team scheme is largely repeated on the grid, McLaren and Renault are left out of the. However, to Horner the idea of ​​selling the car, although it does not include all the teams, seems to him the most appropriate.

The head of Red Bull sees this measure as the most appropriate, due to disagreement over the budget ceiling, although his position is closer to that of Ferrari, which believes that large manufacturers cannot have the same spending limit as the client computers.

“There are exceptions to all the rules. Anyway, you can’t set a budget ceiling for all teams because one team works harder than anotherHorner adds.

“The first three teams spend more, but that is also because we manufacture and develop parts for the little ones, so you cannot have the same budget ceiling. I think it is better to have a limit for different parts. If we develop parts for the teams, they won’t have to spend money on it“insists the Red Bull to finish.

