Red Bull team boss believes time away from cars will take its toll

The Austrian team has created a team atmosphere during confinement

Christian Horner, Red Bull team boss, believes that the long Formula 1 hiatus due to the coronavirus will cause drivers to not arrive fresh at the start of the season and more accidents will occur than usual. The Briton has kept his staff in touch so as not to lose the essence of the team.

Horner explained that the drivers will arrive in Austria in July with bad feelings after their last contact with the 2020 cars in late February. Therefore, he believes that there will be more accidents on the track than usual.

“This is probably the longest time pilots have been without getting in the seat. That may be healthy in some ways. If we start in July, they will be very rusty and there will be some accidents“he said in an interview with The Guardian newspaper.

Max Verstappen and Alexander Albon are some of the faces that have been most visible in the virtual world during confinement. The Dutchman has competed in several simracing championships and the British-Thai won last week at the Brazilian Virtual GP.

“You want to start again. The pilot is eager to compete again. It is not natural for them and the whole team to be sitting on a sofa when we would normally be running. ”

To keep the Red Bull crowd active, Horner has recognized that mechanics and other staff exercise online alongside their peers. In addition, the team leader himself has held several video conferences with them to analyze the situation.

“It is very important to create a team atmosphere because it is very unnatural for everyone not to be together. Our strength as a team is the way we operate and we adapt to change. We react to problems and solve them. ”

“We do all kinds of things to keep in touch: virtual sports, board games … things of this style to have that team feeling,” he added.

Red Bull was involved in the so-called ‘Project Pitlane’ which consisted of creating respirators to help Covid-19 sufferers. Horner believes it has been a positive experience for everyone who collaborated within the energy drink brand.

“We made an impressive effort. What we were able to achieve, having a prototype ready to go was brutal. It is something that the whole team can be very proud ofHorner said to finish.

