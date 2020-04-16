He believes that the scarce contact between the participants works in his favor

Insist that Red Bull Ring is ready to welcome Formula 1 at all times

Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes Formula 1 has it easier to start his season than sports like soccer, in which there is more direct contact between its members.

Formula 1 continues to consider the possibility of starting the year in July. In principle, it would be with a date, perhaps double, in Austria. From Red Bull they insist that the circuit is ready to receive the Great Circus, although Christian Horner recommends holding the first races of the Championship without an audience and points out that the Government of Austria must still give them the green light to start there in the month of July .

“Red Bull Ring is ready to race, it allows you to meet the FIA ​​criteria to start in a short space of time. A closed event can easily be held there. At first we really need to focus on races without an audience to start the Championship. “Horner said in remarks for Sky Sports.

Horner thinks that the less contact between the participants of Formula 1 makes it easier for this sport to start its world championship before others, such as soccer.

“Soccer and other sports are already looking for ways to start again and in Formula 1 this is easier because it is not a contact sport and people wear a helmet. Austria and Red Bull are studying the possibilities, but it is also a government decision “says the Red Bull boss.

Finally, Horner sees it still possible to have an 18-race schedule, although he hopes that such a compressed format will be difficult for everyone to carry.

“We are still confident that we can hold 18 races this year if we start in July, but it will be a compressed championship. It is going to be tough and once we start it is going to be a huge task,” Horner says to finish.

.