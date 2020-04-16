Refers to the fact that the Scuderia did not support delaying the regulatory change to 2023

They think they need a revolution as soon as possible to get ahead

Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes that Ferrari opposed delaying the regulatory revolution to 2023 because its current car is not competitive.

One of the measures being considered to reduce costs and deal with the coronavirus crisis in Formula 1 was to delay the regulatory revolution until 2023. Although Red Bull boss Christian Horner was a supporter; Ferrari objected and finally it did not come true.

The British manager believes that this is due to the fact that the current Scuderia car is not competitive and they want the regulation change when before to see if the grill is shaking and they are in a good position.

“I would postpone the rules for another year, to 2023. But if you are a team like Ferrari ‘from a cost point of view, we accept it, we agree, but our car might not be as competitive, we want a new sheet of paper’Horner said in remarks for Sky.

“Of course, all the teams think that a blank sheet of paper will change the order. The reality is that it will not change anything, but rather it will cost the business a lot next year,” he adds.

Horner is proud of how productive meetings with other teams are being and applauds the freeze on the chassis by 2021.

“It was good that large, medium and small teams have had meetings and that we have focused on spending factors. By freezing a large part of the car, probably 60% of the car freezes from 2020 to 2021, there will be only a few aerodynamic updates between seasons, “he adds.

“I think this is the right thing to do if we are focusing on reducing costs. As Ron Dennis said clearly, ‘if you want to save in this business, don’t change anything.’ He was absolutely right,” says the head of Red Bull to finish.

