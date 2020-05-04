He points out that the lack of transparency of Ferrari has given a bad image

Think monitoring budgets will be an impossible task

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has stressed how frustrated he is at not knowing the content of the confidential deal between the FIA ​​and Ferrari about last year’s Scuderia engine. The British has also given his opinion on the budget ceiling, which he sees no future due to how difficult it will be to control.

Horner points out that one of the main ills of Formula 1 is a lack of transparency. The Red Bull boss does not forget that they still do not know what the FIA ​​and Ferrari are hiding about last year’s Scuderia engine and assures that this has damaged the image of the sport.

“The FIA ​​agreement with Ferrari has left a bad taste in your mouth. The most difficult thing to deal with is the lack of transparency, “Horner said today in statements to the British newspaper The Telegraph.

On the other hand, Horner conveys his opinion on the lowering of the budget ceiling that is being attempted as a consequence of the coronavirus crisis. The British assures that it is a difficult issue due to the economic inequalities that exist and also warns that, whether it is established or not, it will be very difficult to control.

“Everyone is different and in this business, everyone will spend what they can afford. It’s like a balloon: if you squeeze it, the air will go somewhere,” Horner says.

“The budget ceiling is a false economy and it will be impossible to control because each entity is different. Ferrari publishes a set of accounts of all its business, street cars and Formula 1. How are we going to be able to separate it? “, He asks.

Whatever happens with the budget ceiling, Horner warns of how urgent it is to run for the survival of the sport.

“If the category does not exist for a year, then it will disappear entirely. Teams that have worked with budgets very close to the limit will not survive. They depend on races to generate income and to fulfill their obligations to the promoter. Pause for a whole year it would cause irreparable damage, “Horner says to finish.

