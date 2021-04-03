Horner applauds Pérez’s comeback: “Hats off to Checo”

The inner core of the energy drink team maintains faith in its most recent signing, at least for now, despite the fact that the first race of the year has started to counterfeit its brand new Mexican driver.

Although the biggest news of the weekend in the Red Bull box was probably that finally, since the hybrid era began in Formula 1 back in 2014, a driver and a team have really been able to cope with the hegemony that it has imposed. Mercedes since then, with the pole position achieved by Max Verstappen over Lewis Hamilton with a time 388 thousandths better, the other side of the garage The training associated with Honda also brought joy to those of Christian Horner in Bahrain.

«Hats off to Sergio after a great comeback, especially after starting from the pitlane»Christian Horner reported. As was the case last year at this same circuit, although with a significantly different configuration, Sergio Pérez found himself at the back of the starting grid after almost not being able to complete the formation lap despite having managed to be 11th in qualifying session on Saturday.

Pérez must adapt his riding style, known for handling tires very well, to his new weapon.

This was due to a high-caliber mechanical setback that left him unable to do anything but move aside to make way for his rivals. However, after various button combinations, Pérez was able to bring his RB16B back to life and faced his first race with Red Bull in the best possible way.

«Kept a cool head after the problem on the formation lap and was able to get a good loot of points. The fact that we have been so competitive this weekend is a good sign for the championship, “concluded Horner after congratulating Mercedes and regretting losing the victory by such a small margin after both teams had carried out different strategies.

Sooner rather than later … it will come

For his part, ‘Checo’ Pérez does not throw in the towel after this first obstacle that he has more than overcome, hoping to be contesting the victories and poles at the top of the table in a reasonable time, as soon as he discovers how to squeeze his car in an efficient way. «Considering that I was about to not run today, I think that in general we can be satisfied and stay with the positive, since the rhythm was really good and the potential is there, “he wielded.

The # 11 trusts that his victory in Sakhir in 2020 is not the last that he adds in his sporting career, repeating if it is necessary performances like those of last weekend. «On the training lap, suddenly, the car turned off and I was about to get off, but I stayed and somehow the car worked again. It really was a miracle. That made us have to start from the pitlane, something that is not ideal, but we managed to recover, “Pérez closed.