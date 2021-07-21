Horner accuses Hamilton of “dirty driving” in clash with Verstappen

Hamilton and Verstappen battled for the lead during the first half lap at Silverstone, before the world champion attacked his rival from the inside as he sped towards Copse.

However, Verstappen He stayed on the outside and, as he turned the corner to the right, suffered a blow to his right rear wheel by the left front tire of the seven-time world champion.

The Dutchman spun, his right rear wheel discarded, and went uncontrollably until he hit the safety barriers on the outside of the circuit.

The incident was investigated by the race stewards, and Horner urged the F1 race director, Michael Masi, to sanction Hamilton.

Speaking on the team’s radio, he told Masi: “At that corner, he was never close to his side.”

“Every driver who has driven on this circuit knows that you can’t put a wheel inside at Copse. It’s a huge accident.”

“It was 100 percent Max’s curve. So, as far as I’m concerned, all the blame is on Hamilton, who should never have been in that position. It could have been a bigger accident. Thank goodness it’s come out unscathed”.

In statements after Channel 4, Horner said that a maneuver of this type in a curve like Copse’s is never frowned upon. “

“I think it was a desperate move,” Horner said. “He could not do the maneuver in the first part of the lap, which he was obviously preparing to do, and then he did a desperate maneuver by putting a wheel inside, something that is not done.”

“You know as well as anyone that Copse is one of the fastest corners in the world. No wheel gets inside. That is dirty handling. “

Horner said it was fortunate that Verstappen was not injured in the incident, and that the Dutchman was taken to the medical center for examination.

“We saw him walk out,” he said. “He was out of breath. He went to the medical center to get checked, but it’s a great relief to see him come out because that corner is one of the fastest on the calendar. It was completely out of the question to put a wheel on the inside there.”