‘Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition’ is now available for free for PS4 and PS5: this is how you can download it

The great Play at Home initiative that has been providing free games to PS4 and PS5 users throughout the month concludes with a Truly spectacular final fireworks: the acclaimed Guerrilla Games game ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ in its ‘Complete Edition’. It is available from today at 5:00 am, Spanish time, until May 15 at the same time.

This edition includes the expansion ‘Frozen Wilds’, which extends the map, adds missions and extends the story. Unlike the games that arrive through the Playstation Plus monthly subscription, membership of the service is not required for this game: you need a PSN account and through this link you can access it and download it for free.

More Play at Home

There are still a couple of days to download the rest of the games that are part of the promotion, before ‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ is the only one available from this great batch of titles where some indies have shone, enough material for VR and this blockbuster that arrives today. These are the links and the dates:

‘Horizon Zero Dawn’ takes us to an apocalyptic future in which spectacular natural environments are dominated by gargantuan machines. Exploration, action and strategy go hand in hand in an immense and open world, with strong role-playing components and that is already waiting for a sequel: ‘Horizon Forbidden West’, which will arrive at the end of the year on PS4 and PS5.