The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, despite being an installment yet to be announced, is one of the possible games with the most potential to be released on the PS5. For a year now, it is said that Guerrilla Games is working on the next chapter in the story of Aloy, which could be part of the event of PlayStation this June 4. A user in Reddit has leaked this rumor, where it also ensures that Sony could present a new IP called ‘RaySpace’.

This is the extract taken from Reddit where KatharsisT and Perrott, is one of the most reliable insiders, due to leaks previously made:

“And all of this finally brings us to the present day 2020. I’m pretty sure you’ve all heard of the Silent Hill reboot in development by Japan Studio and Keiichiro Toyama. One of the main sources behind the Silent Hill rumor is the user of Resetera. KatharsisT, whose information on the matter has been verified by the web moderation team.Well, as it turns out, he recently also mentioned that there is another secret project in Japan Studio that is going to be revealed soon, possibly in the event of PS5 Considering we’re going to see Horizon Zero Dawn 2 – which would have a trilogy in production – at the event, I think the second game Japan Studio is going to debut at the event is the Tsutomu Kouno project: RaySpace. “

Obviously you cannot give full certainty to what the insider of Reddit writes, but we will have to wait until this Thursday, June 4 to really know what will happen in the event of PlayStation.

