Giorgi Bochorishvili, in ‘Horizon’.

Horizon is a contained melodrama, far from the kleenex box and the dramatic excesses. He tells of the breakup of a young couple, parents of two children, and the state of failure and depression that this separation causes in the husband. A neither with you nor without you of devastating consequences for him. Directed by the already more than promising Georgian director Tinatin Kajrishvili, the film starts in the city where the couple ends their breakup with a coldness that is as friendly as it is tense and uncomfortable. He flees to Lake Paliastomi, near the Black Sea, to a den of wild duck hunters, a landscape of melancholic and brutal beauty. From then on, the actor Giorgi Bochorishvili and the horizon of gray water and ocher and golden vegetation carry the weight of the film to take over the screen in a subtle you-to-you between masculinity and nature.

Horizon is a silent film in which the pain is not resolved by screaming. Its protagonist is a corpulent and introverted man incapable of expressing his bankruptcy in words. An unmentionable tension runs through the entire film. All the while we are waiting for something horrible to happen. It happens, but not what we expect. Perhaps it is paradoxical that it is a female director who portrays the man as a victim (contrary to what usually happens in this type of drama), that even in an unexpected final turn she solves the role of the ex-wife with enormous cruelty. It is not that Kajrishvili takes sides between one and the other. This movie is not about that. Her story is only his and the director is not interested in the tears or the miseries of the couple. A feint of violent struggle at first causes the stampede of the protagonist.

In the lake where the man takes refuge he lives with an old couple who comfort each other from their loneliness and a peasant woman who takes care of them. A sort of new family capable of giving a certain meaning back to life. In front of the royal family that is moving away (the children, the young woman, her new suitor) a new one made up of friendly strangers appears. All the sequences between the two old men and the silent intruder are wonderful.

The delicate way to build this character aimlessly is solved with brilliant visual details. The landscape is the movie: the fury of the Black Sea in front of the calm chicha of the lake, the boat for hunting ducks, the dog, the passing of the seasons and the old cabin. There is a sequence in which he (interior designer) orders empty glass bottles on a rickety library. The light from the bottles, the glass, the books and even the wood speak for him better than himself. A defeated man who takes refuge in something that still remains pure: the beauty of old junk and a horizon, even if it is frozen.

Horizon

Address: Tinatin Kajrishvili.

Performers: Giorgi Bochorishvili, Ia Sukhitashvili, Jano Izoria, Ioseb Gogichaishvili, Lili Okroshidze, Nana Datunashvili.

Platform: Filmin.

Genre: drama. Georgia, 2018.

Duration: 105 minutes.