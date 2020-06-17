Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

One of the games that was stolen the night of the presentation of the PlayStation 5 was Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to the highly acclaimed Guerrilla Games game for PlayStation 4. If it caught your attention, you should know that it is still a while before you can try it, as it is slated to premiere in 2021.

In case you missed it: Will the PlayStation 5 be very expensive? Xbox exec doubts it a lot

In a video that was shared on the PlayStation channel on YouTube, Guerrilla Games shared various details about Horizon Forbidden West. What caught the attention is that here it was confirmed that it is not planned to debut in 2020 next to the PlayStation 5 and that fans will have to wait until next year to be able to achieve it.

It is worth mentioning that Guerrilla Games did not give a more specific launch window. So it is not yet clear if it is planned for the current fiscal year (ends March 31, 2020) or if it will be released in mid or late 2021.

Horizon Forbidden West will release game from the PlayStation 5 SSD

In the video, Guerrilla Games also talked about some of the things players can expect from Horizon Forbidden West. Thanks to this we can see that it will be a game that will extract juice from the power of the PlayStation 5 and its solid state storage unit.

In the footage, Guerrilla Games noted that Horizon Forbidden West will have a bigger world than its predecessor. The above in both breadth and depth, as there will now be underwater sections that Aloy can explore in search of secrets.

On the other hand, Guerrilla Games pointed out that this open world will exist practically without loading screens. This taking into account possible charges for using fast travel or recharging from checkpoints.

Horizon: Forbidden West shows off in his first captures

And you, what do you think about it? Are you excited for Horizon Forbidden West? Tell us in the comments.

Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PlayStation 5 in 2021. You can learn more about this next-generation project by clicking here.