Horacio Zeballos is, on its own merits, one of the proper names of Argentine tennis. His extensive career in singles has given way to great work in the doubles category, thanks to his powerful and varied service, his variety close to the net and a more than well-worked transition game. Finalist of the Us Open 2019 Along with Marcel Granollers, Zeballos was trying to complete his first full year alongside Catalan until the coronavirus stopped any tennis activity. Thus, the Argentine spoke for Set Tenis and was honest about many aspects, especially related to doubles:

Tennis in quarantine: “Playing tennis is almost impossible, just a few days ago I started hitting the ball against the wall, doing a little volley to work my forearm more than anything. I also try to keep eating and do physical exercises, it doesn’t matter the space, you can always do a lot of mobility, a lot of jumps and with the instruments that I have brought from the gym I do the exercises that my physical preparation sends me “.

Going to play doubles only: “It was one of the most difficult decisions of my career. We all know that doubles, economically, gives much less than singles, but I knew that in doubles I could do well and could be on top. If you are top-10 or top- 5 doubles can generate a very good economic income, similar to what a top-40 singles does that was more or less where I thought I could be in singles. I always liked doubles and if I’m honest, it It was making it very difficult for me to play in singles: fighting, playing Challengers and traveling so much. I really enjoyed my singles career and gave everything I had, but I didn’t have the same energy and the same desire as when I was going to play Challengers for five weeks Now I prioritize enjoying more of the family and being more at home and I knew that if I did it well in doubles I could get it. ”

Importance of doubles in the new Davis Cup: “The doubles was always essential in Davis, but now it has become 33.3% of the series so it makes it very important. It is great, it gives it more value. Now Argentina competes better, we have good players doubles: Machi (González), Molteni, Durán … unfortunately we could not give Argentina the point when we played Colombia, but it was a very even game and I know we are going to have a rematch soon. We have to think positive, we know doubles is very important. ”

Most feared couple on the circuit: “There are very tough couples, but luckily I have played against all of them. I have lost against all of them and I have won all of them. Each doubles match is very even, the format of the doubles has made everything match up a lot. If you reach 40 matches everything is decided at one point, also the super tie-break … that has made everything very even and each match is very difficult “.

The title in Viña del Mar against Nadal: “I have beautiful memories. Just a week ago I saw her again. When I was still playing singles, every two by three I have seen that game because it gave me confidence. It was a unique game, I remember every moment. When I saw it a week ago, my The family asked me what was going to happen every moment and I already knew everything (laughs). “

The ideal tennis player of Horacio Zeballos: “For me, the best server is Isner, I was between him and Kyrgios. Curiously, when I played it was more difficult for me to return Kyrgios’s serve, but I think Isner’s is more forceful. The right, undoubtedly Del Potro’s. the setback, I think I stick with Djokovic’s. He is tremendously solid and is able to hold the right of Nadal, who is very heavy. As for the mentality, I stick with Rafa (Nadal), without a doubt. “

The hardest player to beat in the Big-3: “Djokovic, of course Djokovic. He is very complete, he is very fast, he returns your serve very easily. I think Roger could get to fight more games and Rafa still lowers his piston on some surface than another, so I stay with Nole. I want to clarify that I hope Federer will play until he is 45, uh, he is unique, but speaking tennis I stay with Djokovic. They are three great players anyway. Right now, if I have to give my opinion, I think that Djokovic will one day surpass Federer and Rafa. I hope I’m wrong, huh, but that’s the way it is. ”

